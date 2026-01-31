ETV Bharat / technology

Russian Satellite Breaks Up As Space Debris Hit In Graveyard Orbit Above Earth

Hyderabad: Luch (also known as Olymp) satellite with NORAD catalogue number 40258 seems to have disintegrated in a graveyard orbit high above the Earth, according to optical ground-based imagery. This was shared by s2A systems, a Swiss space situational awareness company, via their X handle. As per their post, the satellite witnessed a fragmentation event, showcased through a short time-lapse video. The post displays that the satellite breaks apart and begins to tumble, and it occurred on January 30, 2026, at 06:09 UTC (or 11:39 AM IST).

Jonathan McDowell, a well-known astrophysicist and satellite tracker, took on X and shared about the disintegration of the Luch satellite. His post noted the reason for its disintegration. McDowell highlighted that the satellite could have possibly witnessed a debris hit as the Lunh’s internal energy sources would have been released when the satellite was retired.

This incident highlights the growing concern about space debris (or space junk) and its risks to operational satellites and spacecraft. Even in graveyard orbits, satellites aren't entirely safe from collisions with debris.