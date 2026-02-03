ETV Bharat / technology

Rural India Powers Global AI Models

Rural women in India are powering the AI boom ( AFP )

Bengaluru: Tending crops by day and then logging on for a night shift of data labelling, 27-year-old Chandmani Kerketta is part of a rising rural Indian workforce helping power an artificial intelligence revolution.

From her home in India's eastern Jharkhand state, Kerketta is part of an AI-driven labour shift that the government hopes will transform lives, including by bringing more women into the workforce.

The work is basic but essential for machine learning: data labelling, annotation and quality checks.

It is the type of information key for driverless cars, for example.

"This job helped me finish my studies, and help at home on our farm," Kerketta said as she tended tomatoes and peas.

Kerketta, from one of India's constitutionally recognised tribal communities, was the first in her family to attend college.

She initially worked as an office assistant at a data-processing firm in Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, where she watched employees working at computers.

But after a computer course at her village school, Kerketta joined an estimated workforce of at least 200,000 annotators in India's villages and small towns -- a growing figure, and roughly half of the world's data-labelling workforce, according to US-based Scry AI.

Rural-based workers can label hundreds of images, videos and documents during eight-hour shifts, either from home or from modest internet-connected centres.

"After my night shift of data work, I sleep a little, and then help in farming," said Kerketta, who now holds a history degree. "In Jharkhand, farming is everything."

Anju Kumari, 25, another rural AI worker in Jharkhand using a national fibre-optic cable network laid by Indian Railways, said the job had provided her with a pathway to a wider world.

Kumari said work can include painstaking "labelling videos frame-by-frame", giving the example of teaching AI whether a person using an ATM is "likely a burglar, or someone genuinely drawing cash".

Small-town offices

India, which will host an international AI summit next month, has ambitious plans.

It is now third in a global AI power ranking, overtaking South Korea and Japan, based on more than 40 indicators from patents to private funding calculated by Stanford University's Institute for Human-Centred AI.

In recent months, US tech giants including Google, Microsoft and Amazon have announced multi-billion-dollar investments to build some of the world's biggest data centres in India.

The country is no stranger to back-end work for global technology firms.

Cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai host major international players, but India's AI push is also expanding into more remote regions.