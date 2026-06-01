ETV Bharat / technology

RTX Spark: Nvidia Enters PC Chip Market, Introduces ARM-Based SoC For Desktop And Laptop

Hyderabad: Nvidia is expanding its expertise and making a jump into the personal computing space. The company unveiled the RTX Spark superchip at the Nvidia (GPU Technology Conference) GTC event held in Taipei. Taiwan. It is the first consumer-grade Windows-on-ARM-based processor developed in collaboration with MediaTek. The new chipset rivals other consumer computing chip makers such as Intel, AMD, Apple, and Qualcomm. This is the first time that Nvidia is positioning itself as a full-fledged PC chipmaker, moving beyond graphics to deliver complete computing solutions for laptops and desktops.

Nvidia mentions that RTX Spark laptops and compact desktops will be available starting this fall (from September or beyond) from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, MSI, Acer, and GIGABYTE.

Mark Aevermann, Nvidia's Senior Director of Product Management, said, "This is the most efficient PC chip ever built."

What is Nvidia's RTX Spark processor?

The RTX Spark contains the N1 (base variant) and N1X (premium variant) chips that are the core to this processor. Spark is based on the GB10 chip found in Nvidia’s DGX Spark “personal AI supercomputer”, which was released last year. The flagship version boasts 20 CPU cores, 6,144 GPU cores, and up to 128GB of LPDDR5X memory. Nvidia promises smaller, more affordable variants with as little as 16GB RAM to broaden market reach.