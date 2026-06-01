RTX Spark: Nvidia Enters PC Chip Market, Introduces ARM-Based SoC For Desktop And Laptop
Nvidia enters consumer PC chipmaking with RTX Spark, promising AI-driven computing, powerful performance, and industry-wide adoption across laptops and desktops this autumn.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nvidia is expanding its expertise and making a jump into the personal computing space. The company unveiled the RTX Spark superchip at the Nvidia (GPU Technology Conference) GTC event held in Taipei. Taiwan. It is the first consumer-grade Windows-on-ARM-based processor developed in collaboration with MediaTek. The new chipset rivals other consumer computing chip makers such as Intel, AMD, Apple, and Qualcomm. This is the first time that Nvidia is positioning itself as a full-fledged PC chipmaker, moving beyond graphics to deliver complete computing solutions for laptops and desktops.
Nvidia mentions that RTX Spark laptops and compact desktops will be available starting this fall (from September or beyond) from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, MSI, Acer, and GIGABYTE.
Mark Aevermann, Nvidia's Senior Director of Product Management, said, "This is the most efficient PC chip ever built."
This is the NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip. A new beginning for personal computers.— NVIDIA RTX Spark (@NVIDIARTXSpark) June 1, 2026
Designed for creators, AI developers, and gamers, RTX Spark brings over 30 years of NVIDIA innovation to slim Windows laptops and small, ultra-efficient desktop PCs. pic.twitter.com/RmcamHTS4z
What is Nvidia's RTX Spark processor?
The RTX Spark contains the N1 (base variant) and N1X (premium variant) chips that are the core to this processor. Spark is based on the GB10 chip found in Nvidia’s DGX Spark “personal AI supercomputer”, which was released last year. The flagship version boasts 20 CPU cores, 6,144 GPU cores, and up to 128GB of LPDDR5X memory. Nvidia promises smaller, more affordable variants with as little as 16GB RAM to broaden market reach.
Built on Arm architecture, the RTX Spark requires Windows software designed for Intel and AMD’s x86 processors to run through Microsoft’s Prism emulator. Nvidia mentions that RTX Spark's graphics and AI capabilities will offset any performance concerns, enabling users to render massive 3D scenes, edit ultra-high-resolution video, and play demanding games at smooth frame rates — all on thin laptops without constant charging.
Nvidia envisions a future where AI becomes the user interface. With RTX Spark, tasks such as streaming, designing, or coding could be automated through natural commands. For instance, if an esports streamer could get their PC to automatically turn off their lights, mute their microphone, or change the broadcasting mode when they move out of their room. Nvidia claims this approach will keep data private while eliminating reliance on cloud tokens. Microsoft is backing the vision, showcasing new Windows security features and AI agent support at its Build conference.
Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of personal computing at NVIDIA, said “NVIDIA and Microsoft share a vision that agents are the future of personal computing. RTX Spark combines NVIDIA’s full technology stack with Microsoft Windows and is purpose-built for creators, gamers and AI developers in the personal AI era.”
Proud to introduce you to @Surface Laptop Ultra, the most powerful Surface Laptop ever built. https://t.co/mc8lVl3rUC pic.twitter.com/ZS0qM9gR7o— Pavan Davuluri (@pavandavuluri) June 1, 2026
Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop Ultra
Microsoft is integrating RTX Spark into its new Surface Laptop Ultra, described as its most powerful device yet. Other major manufacturers — including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI — are preparing more than 30 laptops and 10 desktops featuring the chip. Software developers are also on board, with Adobe, Blender, DaVinci Resolve, and major game studios optimising for Arm compatibility.
|RTX Spark Laptops
|OEM
|Model
|ASUS
|ProArt P14 | ProArt P16
|Dell
|XPS 16
|HP
|OmniBook X14 | OmniBook Ultra 16
|Lenovo
|Yoga Pro 9N
|Microsoft
|Surface Laptop Ultra
|MSI
|Prestige N16 Flip AI
Big claims and no benchmarks
Despite bold claims, Nvidia has yet to provide concrete benchmarks or pricing details. The company says premium models will arrive first, with battery life “better than anything you’ve seen before on RTX laptops.” Performance is said to rival an RTX 5070 mobile GPU, but specifics remain under wraps until closer to launch.
Nvidia’s move mirrors Apple’s 2020 leap with Apple Silicon, which reshaped laptop performance expectations overnight. Whether RTX Spark achieves similar disruption remains to be seen, but with widespread industry support, Nvidia is clearly betting big on a future where AI defines personal computing.