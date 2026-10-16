Rs 1.5 Lakh For A New Display? Apple iPhone Duo Screen Repair Costs Half The Price Of The Device
The Apple iPhone Duo costs Rs 2,99,900, but its foldable screen repair can set you back by Rs 1,49,900.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 11:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: The pre-orders for Apple's first-ever foldable device, iPhone Duo, start today, October 16, 2026, at 5:30 PM IST, on the Apple India website and through authorised partner stores.
The price of the handset starts at Rs 2,99,900 or around Rs 3 lakh in India and goes as high as Rs 4,49,900 or around Rs 4.5 lakh, making it the company's most expensive iPhone yet.
However, the ownership cost of the device could be a lot higher if it breaks down accidentally, without an active AppleCare+ plan.
According to Apple's official service cost estimate, the cost of the inner foldable display will set users back by around Rs 1.5 lakh, which is half the amount of the entire device and is enough to buy the last generation's iPhone 17 Pro along with some accessories. Alternatively, if you add Rs 15,000 more to the repair cost, it will fetch a brand new iPhone 18 Pro.
Additionally, the outer display can cost around Rs 43,000. If an accident cracks both the outer display and back glass, the estimated service cost could be as high as around Rs 56,000.
The highest charge on the Apple support website is for the inner display. Replacing it costs ₹149,900, or about ₹1.5 lakh. If you spend around ₹15,000 more, you can purchase the iPhone 18 Pro with 256GB of storage for ₹164,900, which Apple launched on September 9th alongside the iPhone Duo.
The complete list of estimated repair costs for the iPhone Duo is as follows:
AppleCare+ Benefit: While AppleCare+ protects users from sky-high repair costs, the plan for iPhone Duo is itself very expensive. It costs Rs 2,599 per month or Rs 51,900 for two years.
However, the plan brings the service cost down to mere thousands. With the AppleCare+ plan, the inner display damage will require only Rs 8,900, and the outer display damage will set you back by Rs 2,500.
The complete list of estimated repair costs for iPhone Duo with an active AppleCare+ plan is as follows: