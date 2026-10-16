ETV Bharat / technology

Rs 1.5 Lakh For A New Display? Apple iPhone Duo Screen Repair Costs Half The Price Of The Device

With the AppleCare+ Plan, the screen repair cost comes down to Rs 8,900 ( Apple )

Hyderabad: The pre-orders for Apple's first-ever foldable device, iPhone Duo, start today, October 16, 2026, at 5:30 PM IST, on the Apple India website and through authorised partner stores.

The price of the handset starts at Rs 2,99,900 or around Rs 3 lakh in India and goes as high as Rs 4,49,900 or around Rs 4.5 lakh, making it the company's most expensive iPhone yet.

However, the ownership cost of the device could be a lot higher if it breaks down accidentally, without an active AppleCare+ plan. According to Apple's official service cost estimate, the cost of the inner foldable display will set users back by around Rs 1.5 lakh, which is half the amount of the entire device and is enough to buy the last generation's iPhone 17 Pro along with some accessories. Alternatively, if you add Rs 15,000 more to the repair cost, it will fetch a brand new iPhone 18 Pro. Additionally, the outer display can cost around Rs 43,000. If an accident cracks both the outer display and back glass, the estimated service cost could be as high as around Rs 56,000.