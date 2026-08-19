How Bengaluru Researchers Predicted The Sun's Corona During August Eclipse—And What Surprised Them
The RRI team predicted several closed magnetic structures in the corona, including large, petal-like streamers and two thinner pseudo-streamers.
By Anubha Jain
Published : August 19, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Bengaluru: A six-member team of Indian solar physicists, led by Professor Dibyendu Nandi of Bengaluru’s Raman Research Institute (RRI), made an advanced prediction of the Sun’s coronal structure for the August 12, 2026 total solar eclipse.
The total solar eclipse was visible along a narrow path stretching across northern Russia, Greenland, Iceland, the North Atlantic, Spain and parts of Portugal. Totality lasted a maximum of 2 minutes 18 seconds, over the North Atlantic near Iceland. While India was outside the path of totality, scientists used observations from the eclipse to study the Sun’s corona and test models of its outer atmosphere.
RRI Predicted the Corona, but the Sun Had a Surprise
The RRI team predicted several closed magnetic structures in the corona, including large, petal-like streamers and two thinner pseudo-streamers. While the model correctly captured the major streamers amid a complex corona, one of the two pseudo-streamers did not appear in the eclipse observations.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Professor Nandi explained that the missing feature was located near the Sun’s south pole—one of the hardest regions to accurately model. Because near-Earth observatories view the Sun from the ecliptic plane, they cannot directly observe high-latitude regions, forcing scientists to rely heavily on simulations.
To compensate for this lack of direct measurement, the team uses a two-step process: they map the surface magnetic field using available data alongside flux-transport physics, and then use that map as a baseline to model the wider solar atmosphere.
Researchers will now investigate whether the input observations were compromised by projection effects or if the model failed to accurately capture how the high-latitude magnetic field evolved. Ultimately, understanding this mismatch provides a vital clue for refining future coronal models and improving space-weather predictions.
How RRI Reconstructed the Sun’s Corona
For the August 12 eclipse, RRI used a data-driven Solar Surface Flux Transport (SFT) model, SPhoTra, developed by Shaonwita Pal and Professor Nandi to predict the evolution and distribution of the Sun’s surface magnetic field. The model has a long-term memory spanning several years, rather than relying only on the Sun’s immediate magnetic state. It assimilates observations of solar active regions, with the latest active region incorporated on August 10, two days before the eclipse.
The predicted surface magnetic field was then used to model the corona’s three-dimensional structure through Potential Field Source Surface (PFSS) and more realistic magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) approaches.
Professor Nandi cautions that this is not an exact forecast. Long-term data assimilation, modelling assumptions and uncertainties in MHD models mean the predicted structures should be viewed as a representation of what might be expected during the eclipse, rather than a precise estimate of the corona.
One of Only Three Teams Worldwide
The prediction was part of an international effort. RRI has expertise in developing computational methods to predict the Sun’s coronal structure, building on its wider work on solar magnetism, solar activity, and space weather.
For the August 12 eclipse, the team was one of three groups worldwide to make an advance prediction, alongside a European team from KU Leuven, funded by ESA, and the US-based Predictive Science Inc, supported by NASA. According to RRI, its prediction was comparable with the two international efforts, but used much lower computational resources.
“Accurate prediction of the Sun’s corona is a relatively new field. The technique of combining surface and atmospheric magnetic-field models was developed only about eight years ago, in 2018. Today, only four to five groups worldwide are capable of making such predictions, using far fewer observations than fields such as weather forecasting. The fact that the Indian team was among just three groups to take part in this challenge to predict the eclipse, and that it correctly captured most of the corona’s major structures, is significant," Professor Nandi said.
"It also shows that India now has top-class capability in modelling the Sun’s activity, as well as in developing space weather application-oriented models," he added.
Reading the Sun’s Magnetic Field Through Its Corona
A total solar eclipse offers one of the best opportunities for ground-based observations of the corona, which is closely linked to the Sun’s magnetic activity and eruptions that drive space weather, including solar flares and coronal mass ejections, which can affect satellites, communication, and navigation systems, and pose radiation risks to spacecraft and astronauts.
During a solar eclipse, the Moon blocks the Sun’s overwhelmingly bright disc, revealing the much fainter corona and allowing scientists to test models of the Sun’s outer atmosphere. Similar observations can also be made from space using coronagraphs, including the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) aboard Aditya-L1, the European Space Agency’s SOHO and Proba-3 missions.
Explaining the science behind the prediction, Professor Nandi said the team sought to predict coronal structures governed by the Sun’s magnetic field. While the field itself cannot be seen directly, its structure is reflected in the corona’s white-light features visible during a total eclipse.
He said the US group has been making solar eclipse predictions for around 20 years using some of the world’s fastest supercomputers. The Indian team, meanwhile, uses a similar, physics-based approach that couples two models of the Sun’s magnetic-field evolution, enabling predictions with lower computational requirements.
The exercise, he stressed, is not simply about predicting how an eclipse will look. Reliable coronal magnetic-field models can improve understanding of the solar wind and the conditions that trigger solar and geomagnetic storms, helping scientists better assess potentially disruptive space-weather events.
Why eclipse observations still matter in the Aditya-L1 era
India’s Aditya-L1 mission is already observing the Sun from space, but natural eclipses remain scientifically crucial. When asked about the added value of these observations, Professor Nandi explained that space-based coronagraphs use an artificial disc to block the Sun, which inevitably creates scattered light within the instrument and makes it difficult to get a clean image of the faint corona.
During a total solar eclipse, however, the Moon acts as a perfect, natural blocker. This dramatically reduces scattered light, allowing ground- or aircraft-based cameras to capture finer coronal details with much greater clarity than space instruments. These highly detailed images provide an essential, independent tool for detecting fine structures and refining computational models of the Sun’s magnetic field and atmosphere.
From Predicting the Corona to Space Weather
The next step for the RRI team is to develop better models of the solar wind, which forms the broader space-weather environment around Earth. “Solar wind prediction models depend heavily on the Sun’s coronal magnetic field, which is difficult to measure directly, so scientists have to work with limited observations and modelling. The immediate goal is not to predict the solar wind’s exact speed, but to distinguish between slow, moderate, and very fast solar winds. This would help identify when space weather is going to be normal and when it could become severe," Professor Nandi said.
"More precise, day-to-day predictions will take time, possibly about a decade, but improving the models now is essential to reach that level of future forecasting capability,” he added.
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite Global Standing: The RRI team was one of only three groups worldwide to predict the solar corona's structure for the August 2026 eclipse, achieving results comparable to international peers while using significantly fewer computational resources.
|The "Missing" Streamer Anomaly: While the model successfully predicted major coronal structures, it missed a pseudo-streamer near the Sun's south pole. This mismatch provides scientists with vital clues to improve how they model the Sun's notoriously difficult-to-observe polar regions.
|Advancing Space Weather Forecasting: The ultimate goal of these predictions goes beyond the eclipse; refining these coronal magnetic-field models is a crucial stepping stone toward accurately forecasting the solar wind and predicting severe, technology-disrupting space weather events.