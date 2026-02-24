ETV Bharat / technology

Royal Enfield Introduces E20 Retrofit Kit For Older 350cc Models

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield (RE) has quietly introduced an E20 retrofit conversion kit for select older 350cc motorcycles in India. The kit is available exclusively at the company’s authorised service centres and is compatible only with 350cc carburetted BS3 and BS4 Unit Construction Engine (UCE) models. These include the RE Classic 350, Bullet 350 and Thunderbird 350. With this move, the Eicher-owned motorcycle manufacturer aims to improve the compatibility of older motorcycles with ethanol-blended fuel, making these models future-ready.

RE E20 conversion kit: Price

RE has yet to officially announce the price of the kit. However, some reports cite dealerships to claim that the kit could be priced either Rs 1700 or Rs 3,000 (+Rs 300 installation charges).

What does the conversion kit do?

The retrofit kit is intended to address concerns surrounding the use of E20 fuel, which contains 20 per cent ethanol. Higher ethanol content can accelerate wear in rubber components and certain metal parts, particularly in older carburetted motorcycles.