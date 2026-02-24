Royal Enfield Introduces E20 Retrofit Kit For Older 350cc Models
Royal Enfield has introduced an E20 retrofit kit for older 350cc carburetted models, improving compatibility with 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel at authorised centres.
Hyderabad: Royal Enfield (RE) has quietly introduced an E20 retrofit conversion kit for select older 350cc motorcycles in India. The kit is available exclusively at the company’s authorised service centres and is compatible only with 350cc carburetted BS3 and BS4 Unit Construction Engine (UCE) models. These include the RE Classic 350, Bullet 350 and Thunderbird 350. With this move, the Eicher-owned motorcycle manufacturer aims to improve the compatibility of older motorcycles with ethanol-blended fuel, making these models future-ready.
RE E20 conversion kit: Price
RE has yet to officially announce the price of the kit. However, some reports cite dealerships to claim that the kit could be priced either Rs 1700 or Rs 3,000 (+Rs 300 installation charges).
What does the conversion kit do?
The retrofit kit is intended to address concerns surrounding the use of E20 fuel, which contains 20 per cent ethanol. Higher ethanol content can accelerate wear in rubber components and certain metal parts, particularly in older carburetted motorcycles.
Prolonged use of E20 fuel in BS3 and BS4 carburetted models may otherwise lead to faster deterioration, potentially causing leaks or fuel blockages over time.
To address this, the retrofit kit includes ethanol-resistant components such as O-rings, tubes, gaskets, fuel lines and seals.
RE has not introduced similar retrofit solutions for other motorcycles in its line-up. Models powered by 500cc, 650cc, 410cc engines, or the newer J-series 350cc fuel-injected engine, are not covered under this initiative.
Owners of older 350cc UCE models are advised to contact their nearest authorised Royal Enfield service centre to check availability.
While the retrofit kit is expected to improve long-term reliability when using E20 fuel, it is unlikely to restore fuel efficiency to levels seen before the introduction of ethanol-blended petrol.