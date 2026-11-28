Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Launched In India At Motoverse 2026: Price, Features, Specifications
Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan 750 in India from Rs 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a new 743cc engine and many rider aids.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Royal Enfield (RE) has launched the new Himalayan 750 in India, priced from Rs 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The company first showed the adventure-tourer to the world at the recent EICMA 2026 event.
The bike was unveiled on the first day of Motoverse in Vagator, Goa, where bookings are already open for attendees. Buyers outside the event will have to wait until December 1, 2026, to place their bookings. It comes in five colours, and the final price depends on the variant a buyer picks.
Price
The RE Himalayan 750 comes in three variants. They differ mainly in colour, wheel type, and tyres. The base variant gets alloy wheels with CEAT Crossrad AT tyres, while the cross-spoke variants use Vredestein Centauro XR tyres. All three variants have a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel.
The base variant with alloy wheels is priced at Rs 4,89,490 (ex-showroom, Chennai), the mid-variant with tubeless cross-spoke wheels costs Rs 5,14,495 (ex-showroom, Chennai), and the top variant is priced at Rs 6,29,000 (ex-showroom, Chennai).
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom, Chennai)
|Colours
|Base variant
|Rs 4,89,490
|Tectonic Black
|Aztec Green
|Mid variant
|Rs 5,14,495
|Viking Bronze
|Siberia White
|Top variant
|Rs 6,29,000
|Antarctic Silver
It is worth noting that the top variant of the Himalayan 750 comes with special GIVI accessories. These include a top box, panniers, heated grips, hand guards, and an aluminium skid plate. Buyers can fit them to the lower variants as well, though at an extra cost.
Engine and performance
The adventure-tourer is powered by a new 743cc parallel-twin engine. It is a much changed and larger version of the company's current 648cc engine. It makes 54.2bhp of power at 7,000rpm and 63Nm of torque at 5,000rpm.
Royal Enfield says 90 per cent of the torque is available from just 3,500rpm. The idling speed is 1,300rpm.
Features
The Himalayan 750 is the most feature-rich bike the company has made so far. It sports cruise control, cornering-sensitive Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and traction control. It also has a new LED headlight, which is said to be brighter than the current one. Other features include dual front discs and adjustable Showa suspension.