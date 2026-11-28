ETV Bharat / technology

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Launched In India At Motoverse 2026: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield (RE) has launched the new Himalayan 750 in India, priced from Rs 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The company first showed the adventure-tourer to the world at the recent EICMA 2026 event.

The bike was unveiled on the first day of Motoverse in Vagator, Goa, where bookings are already open for attendees. Buyers outside the event will have to wait until December 1, 2026, to place their bookings. It comes in five colours, and the final price depends on the variant a buyer picks.

Price

The RE Himalayan 750 comes in three variants. They differ mainly in colour, wheel type, and tyres. The base variant gets alloy wheels with CEAT Crossrad AT tyres, while the cross-spoke variants use Vredestein Centauro XR tyres. All three variants have a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel.

The motorcycle comes in alloy and cross-spoke wheels. (Image Credit: Royal Enfield)

The base variant with alloy wheels is priced at Rs 4,89,490 (ex-showroom, Chennai), the mid-variant with tubeless cross-spoke wheels costs Rs 5,14,495 (ex-showroom, Chennai), and the top variant is priced at Rs 6,29,000 (ex-showroom, Chennai).

Variant Price (ex-showroom, Chennai) Colours Base variant Rs 4,89,490 Tectonic Black Aztec Green Mid variant Rs 5,14,495 Viking Bronze Siberia White Top variant Rs 6,29,000 Antarctic Silver

It is worth noting that the top variant of the Himalayan 750 comes with special GIVI accessories. These include a top box, panniers, heated grips, hand guards, and an aluminium skid plate. Buyers can fit them to the lower variants as well, though at an extra cost.