ETV Bharat / technology

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Revealed With Cowl-Wrapped Headlamp, Alloy Wheels Ahead Of EICMA 2026 Debut

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is the company's first bike in the 750cc segment. ( Image Credit: Instagram/Royal Enfield )

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield (RE) has revealed the Himalayan 750, the latest model in its Himalayan range. The adventure motorcycle will make its public debut at EICMA 2026 tomorrow, November 3. It is the Indian bike maker's first model in the 750cc segment, and an India launch is expected soon. A prototype was shown in September this year.

Compared to the prototype, the revealed model features very few changes. The Himalayan 750 has a look of its own, quite different from the smaller engine models. At the front, a cowl wraps around the headlamp and flows into the fuel tank. It does not have the high beak seen on the Himalayan 440 and 450. The headlamp is an LED unit, and a tall fly screen sits above it, with the turn signals fixed to the cowl.

Other design details carried over from the prototype include a split seat and a rear grab handle with fixing points for a top box.

According to media reports, the digital instrument console is much like the one on the prototype.

The rear lights are similar to those on the Himalayan 450, with the brake lights built into the turn signal housings.

The reports also mention that a two-into-one upswept exhaust finish is provided, enhancing its adventure tourer look.