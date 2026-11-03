Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Specifications Revealed At EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield has unveiled the Himalayan 750 at EICMA 2026, with a 743cc twin-cylinder engine and many new features. Prices will be announced later.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Royal Enfield (RE) has revealed the specifications of the Himalayan 750, its first model featuring a 750cc-class engine. The adventure tourer was showcased at EICMA 2026, which commenced in Italy on November 3, 2026. Powered by a new 743cc parallel-twin engine, it marks the first time a Himalayan model has received a twin-cylinder configuration. The bike also introduces several features and premium components never seen before on a production Royal Enfield. Official pricing will be announced at the brand's Motoverse event later this month, scheduled to run from November 27 to November 29, 2026.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Design
The Himalayan 750 retains the rugged adventure tourer silhouette. It features a tall front fairing, a round LED headlamp, an adjustable windscreen and a large angular fuel tank.
The side panels sport sharp creases that run towards the engine, while a split seat setup and a rear luggage rack complete its look. The twin-cylinder engine remains exposed. The bike has a black frame, wire-spoke or alloy wheels, and an upswept two-in-one exhaust.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Dimensions
The Himalayan 750 is 2,185mm long, 840mm wide, and 1,450mm tall. The wheelbase is 1,522mm. The seat height is 815mm and the ground clearance is 205mm. The kerb weight is 224kg, and the fuel tank holds 17.8 litres. The bike can carry a load of 194kg.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Engine
The 743cc air and oil-cooled parallel-twin engine, which makes 54.3bhp of power at 7,000rpm and 63Nm of torque at 5,000rpm. It comes mated with a 6-speed gearbox.
RE says 90 per cent of the power is available from 3,500rpm. Riders can pick from ride modes, including Road, Road Sport, Rain Trail, and a custom mode. Each has its own throttle map and ABS setting.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Features
The bike has an updated circular 4-inch TFT screen with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, navigation, and phone and music controls. It also gets cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), two USB Type-C ports, self-cancelling indicators, and an emergency brake light.
All lights are LED, including a new 7-inch headlight. Its beam can be adjusted, and the new reflectors give better light. The windscreen adjusts by up to 60mm and can be set in five positions.