ETV Bharat / technology

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Specifications Revealed At EICMA 2026

RE Himalayan 750 specifications revealed at EICMA 2026. ( Image Credit: YouTube/Royal Enfield )

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield (RE) has revealed the specifications of the Himalayan 750, its first model featuring a 750cc-class engine. The adventure tourer was showcased at EICMA 2026, which commenced in Italy on November 3, 2026. Powered by a new 743cc parallel-twin engine, it marks the first time a Himalayan model has received a twin-cylinder configuration. The bike also introduces several features and premium components never seen before on a production Royal Enfield. Official pricing will be announced at the brand's Motoverse event later this month, scheduled to run from November 27 to November 29, 2026.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Design

The Himalayan 750 retains the rugged adventure tourer silhouette. It features a tall front fairing, a round LED headlamp, an adjustable windscreen and a large angular fuel tank. The side panels sport sharp creases that run towards the engine, while a split seat setup and a rear luggage rack complete its look. The twin-cylinder engine remains exposed. The bike has a black frame, wire-spoke or alloy wheels, and an upswept two-in-one exhaust. Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Dimensions The Himalayan 750 is 2,185mm long, 840mm wide, and 1,450mm tall. The wheelbase is 1,522mm. The seat height is 815mm and the ground clearance is 205mm. The kerb weight is 224kg, and the fuel tank holds 17.8 litres. The bike can carry a load of 194kg. The Himalayan 750 is powered by a 743cc air and oil-cooled parallel-twin engine. (Image Credit: Instagram/royalenfield)