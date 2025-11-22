Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: Price, Features, Specifications
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition is Rs 17,000 more expensive than the Hanle Black model.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 12:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition in India. It was unveiled at Motorverse 2025 shortly after its showcase at EICMA 2025. This new edition to the Himalayan lineup focuses more on the factory-fitted package, designed for riders who prefer off-roading terrains.
The name Mana is taken from Uttarakhand’s Mana Pass, a remote, high-altitude route located at 18,478 ft, which is known for its extreme weather and challenging slopes.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: Price, bookings, availability
The Royal Enfield (RE) Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition is priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it the new top variant in the lineup, as it is Rs 17,000 more expensive than the Hanle Black variant. Bookings for this adventure motorcycle are open at the Royal Enfield’s official website, app, and dealerships. Interested buyers can also schedule test rides.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: What’s new
The major update has been made to the design of this adventure tourer motorcycle. As the name suggests, it receives a completely blacked-out treatment. The all-black paint scheme extends to the motorcycle’s body panels and other parts like the frame, suspension, and others. Light grey graphics on the fuel tank further enhance its design.
Royal Enfield offers a set of factory-fitted accessories for the Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition. It includes black rally handguards, a rally seat, a raised rally-style front fender and a rally-inspired rear section. The factory-fitted package also includes tubeless spoke wheels.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: Specifications
All updates on the new Mana Black Edition are cosmetic, and no mechanical changes have been made over the standard model. It comes equipped with the same 452cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine, which produces a peak power output of 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 400Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.