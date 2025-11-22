ETV Bharat / technology

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition in India. It was unveiled at Motorverse 2025 shortly after its showcase at EICMA 2025. This new edition to the Himalayan lineup focuses more on the factory-fitted package, designed for riders who prefer off-roading terrains.

The name Mana is taken from Uttarakhand’s Mana Pass, a remote, high-altitude route located at 18,478 ft, which is known for its extreme weather and challenging slopes.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: Price, bookings, availability

The Royal Enfield (RE) Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition is priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it the new top variant in the lineup, as it is Rs 17,000 more expensive than the Hanle Black variant. Bookings for this adventure motorcycle are open at the Royal Enfield’s official website, app, and dealerships. Interested buyers can also schedule test rides.