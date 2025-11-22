ETV Bharat / technology

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: Price, Features, Specifications

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition is Rs 17,000 more expensive than the Hanle Black model.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: Price, Features, Specifications
The RE Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition is at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image Credit: Royal Enfield)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 22, 2025 at 12:56 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition in India. It was unveiled at Motorverse 2025 shortly after its showcase at EICMA 2025. This new edition to the Himalayan lineup focuses more on the factory-fitted package, designed for riders who prefer off-roading terrains.

The name Mana is taken from Uttarakhand’s Mana Pass, a remote, high-altitude route located at 18,478 ft, which is known for its extreme weather and challenging slopes.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: Price, bookings, availability

The Royal Enfield (RE) Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition is priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it the new top variant in the lineup, as it is Rs 17,000 more expensive than the Hanle Black variant. Bookings for this adventure motorcycle are open at the Royal Enfield’s official website, app, and dealerships. Interested buyers can also schedule test rides.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: Price, Features, Specifications
RE Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: Side Profile (Image Credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: What’s new

The major update has been made to the design of this adventure tourer motorcycle. As the name suggests, it receives a completely blacked-out treatment. The all-black paint scheme extends to the motorcycle’s body panels and other parts like the frame, suspension, and others. Light grey graphics on the fuel tank further enhance its design.

Royal Enfield offers a set of factory-fitted accessories for the Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition. It includes black rally handguards, a rally seat, a raised rally-style front fender and a rally-inspired rear section. The factory-fitted package also includes tubeless spoke wheels.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: Price, Features, Specifications
RE Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition (Image Credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: Specifications

All updates on the new Mana Black Edition are cosmetic, and no mechanical changes have been made over the standard model. It comes equipped with the same 452cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine, which produces a peak power output of 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 400Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: While Electric Vehicles Drive Global Auto Growth, India Lags Due To Charging Gaps: IEA

TAGGED:

450 MANA BLACK EDITION PRICE
450 MANA BLACK EDITION FEATURES
450 MANA BLACK EDITION AVAILABILITY
ROYAL ENFIELD
RE HIMALAYAN 450 MANA BLACK EDITION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.