Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Now Gets Slip-And-Assist Clutch And Faster USB Type-C Charging Port

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield has added a small update to the Goan Classic 350 motorcycle in India. The update includes the introduction of a slip-and-assist clutch and a faster USB Type-C charging port, bringing a price hike of Rs 2,000 to the lineup.

The Shack Black and Purple Haze colour variants now start from Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Trip Teal Green and Rave Red trims are priced at Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Apart from these updates, the Goan Classic 350 continues unchanged from the earlier version, retaining the familiar design and mechanical setup. Notably, the Classic 350 and the Bullet 350 motorcycles are the only models in Royal Enfield’s 350cc lineup that do not feature the slip-and-assist clutch.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Features and specifications

In terms of features, the Goan Classic 350 portrays the easy-going energy of the 70s era with mid ape-style handlebars for an upright riding posture, ideal for long rides. The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 has a low-slung boober-style seat for relaxed ergonomics and enhanced comfort. Along with these, it also includes Edge-laced alloy spoke wheels, Whitewall tubeless tyres, all-LED lighting, and a retro-analogue dashboard.

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-oil cooled engine with electronic fuel injection. It produces a peak power output of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a 5-speed gearbox.