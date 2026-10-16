ETV Bharat / technology

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hypershift Edition Launched In India, Marking Brand's 125th Anniversary

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield (RE) has launched a special edition of its popular retro modern motorcycle, Classic 650, in India. Named Classic 650 Hypershift Edition, marks the company's 125th anniversary.

RE has also confirmed that the model will be limited to just 125 units in each of its key markets, including India. So, people who are interested to buy the Hypershift special edition motorcycle will have to register themselves. Registrations and sales start today, October 16, until October 28.

The RE Classic 650 Hypershift Edition is priced at Rs 4,25,589 (ex-showroom). It is Rs 58,000 more expensive than the base model costing Rs 3.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai) and Rs 43,500 more expensive than the top-spec variant priced at Rs 3.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).

The new Classic 650 Hypershift Edition remains identical to the standard model in terms of design and engine. The most unique part of the special edition bike is its Hypershift finish.

It shifts colour between shades of red, green, and gold when exposed to light. Other edition specific design elements include the distinctive 125-year crest on the teardrop fuel tank, special anniversary badging on the side panels, and signature hand-painted pinstripes.

It features a distinct premium brown-coloured quilted leather seat.

RE Classic 650 Hypershift Edition: Design elements (Image Credit: Royal Enfield)

RE Classic 650 Hypershift Edition: Engine

The Classic 650 Hypershift Edition is powered by the same 648cc air-cooled parallel-twin engine found in the Classic 650, Interceptor 650, and other 650cc RE motorcycles. The engine produces 47hp of power and 52.3Nm of torque.