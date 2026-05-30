ETV Bharat / technology

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 vs Classic 650: How Does the New Twin-Cylinder Bullet Compare?

Royal Enfield (RE) recently expanded its parallel-twin 650cc lineup and launched the Bullet 650 in India. It joins the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Bear 650, Shotgun 650, Super Meteor 650, and Classic 650 as the seventh member of the 650 Twins platform, marking the first time the legendary Bullet nameplate has been paired with a twin-cylinder engine in the company's modern era.

RE Bullet 650 vs RE Classic 650: Design

At first glance, the Bullet 650 closely resembles the Classic 650, but several design details set it apart. The motorcycle carries forward the iconic teardrop-shaped fuel tank adorned with hand-painted pinstripes, a styling cue that has defined the Bullet since India's first domestically produced example rolled out in 1955 — though the Bullet brand itself dates to 1932.

Distinguishing features include twin chrome-finish peashooter exhausts, a long bench-style single-piece seat, and the signature cascaded headlamp housing paired with a Tiger Eye pilot lamp. A boxy rear mudguard with pinstripes and three-dimensional insignia further differentiates the Bullet 650 from its Classic sibling. The instrument console is shared between the two models, combining a classic analogue dial with a digital LCD inset.