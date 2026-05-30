Royal Enfield Bullet 650 vs Classic 650: How Does the New Twin-Cylinder Bullet Compare?
Royal Enfield Bullet 650, launched recently, is the seventh model on the 650 Twins platform and the first twin-cylinder Bullet in the brand's modern history.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Royal Enfield (RE) recently expanded its parallel-twin 650cc lineup and launched the Bullet 650 in India. It joins the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Bear 650, Shotgun 650, Super Meteor 650, and Classic 650 as the seventh member of the 650 Twins platform, marking the first time the legendary Bullet nameplate has been paired with a twin-cylinder engine in the company's modern era.
RE Bullet 650 vs RE Classic 650: Design
At first glance, the Bullet 650 closely resembles the Classic 650, but several design details set it apart. The motorcycle carries forward the iconic teardrop-shaped fuel tank adorned with hand-painted pinstripes, a styling cue that has defined the Bullet since India's first domestically produced example rolled out in 1955 — though the Bullet brand itself dates to 1932.
Distinguishing features include twin chrome-finish peashooter exhausts, a long bench-style single-piece seat, and the signature cascaded headlamp housing paired with a Tiger Eye pilot lamp. A boxy rear mudguard with pinstripes and three-dimensional insignia further differentiates the Bullet 650 from its Classic sibling. The instrument console is shared between the two models, combining a classic analogue dial with a digital LCD inset.
RE Bullet 650 vs RE Classic 650: Engine and Mechanicals
Both motorcycles share Royal Enfield's proven 648cc parallel-twin engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The unit produces 46.4bhp at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 52.3Nm at 5,650rpm.
The Bullet 650 is built around a steel tubular spine frame and features 41mm Showa front forks with 120mm of travel, alongside twin-tube rear hydraulic shock absorbers offering 112mm of travel — identical to the Classic 650's setup. Braking is handled by a 320mm front disc and a 300mm rear disc, both with dual-piston floating callipers, and dual-channel ABS comes as standard.
Wheel sizing follows traditional Bullet proportions, with a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear, preserving the motorcycle's commanding road presence.
RE Bullet 650 vs RE Classic 650: Price and Colours
The Bullet 650 is offered in a single variant across two colour options — Cannon Black and Battleship Blue — both priced equally at Rs 3,64,856 (ex-showroom). By comparison, the Classic 650 is available in four colours. Vallam Red and Bruntingthorpe Blue are priced on par with the Bullet 650, costing Rs 3,64,856 (ex-showroom), while the Teal and Black Chrome options carry a premium over it, pricing Rs 3,68,655 (ex-showroom) and Rs 3,79,252 (ex-showroom), respectively.