ETV Bharat / technology

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.65 Lakh, Most Affordable 650cc Twin In The Lineup

RE Bullet 650 launched in India ( Image Credit: Royal Enfield )

Hyderabad: Eicher-owned Royal Enfield (RE) has officially launched the 650cc engine, Bullet 650, in India. The new motorcycle brings the performance of the modern RE twin-cylinder 648cc engine to the iconic Bullet nameplate. First showcased at EICMA last year, the motorcycle becomes the seventh model in Royal Enfield's parallel-twin lineup and the most affordable entry point into the brand's long-wheelbase 650cc platform. Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Price, colours, rivals The Royal Enfield 650 is priced at Rs 3.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two colour options: Canon Black and Battleship Blue. It is worth noting that the new RE Bullet 650 is Rs 14,000 less than the top-spec chrome variant of the Classic 650 Twin. The RE Bullet 650 is the direct rival of the BSA Gold Star 650 in India. Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Design and Styling