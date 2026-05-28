Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.65 Lakh, Most Affordable 650cc Twin In The Lineup
Royal Enfield has launched the Bullet 650 in India, making it the most affordable model on the brand's long-wheelbase 650cc parallel-twin platform.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Eicher-owned Royal Enfield (RE) has officially launched the 650cc engine, Bullet 650, in India. The new motorcycle brings the performance of the modern RE twin-cylinder 648cc engine to the iconic Bullet nameplate. First showcased at EICMA last year, the motorcycle becomes the seventh model in Royal Enfield's parallel-twin lineup and the most affordable entry point into the brand's long-wheelbase 650cc platform.
Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Price, colours, rivals
The Royal Enfield 650 is priced at Rs 3.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two colour options: Canon Black and Battleship Blue. It is worth noting that the new RE Bullet 650 is Rs 14,000 less than the top-spec chrome variant of the Classic 650 Twin.
The RE Bullet 650 is the direct rival of the BSA Gold Star 650 in India.
Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Design and Styling
The RE Bullet 650 shares its underpinnings with the Classic 650 Twin, the two are distinguished primarily through styling. The Bullet 650 features a chrome headlight hood and taillights, hand-painted pinstripes on the fuel tank, metal tank badging and more square rear mudguards compared to its sibling.
A notable practical distinction is the seating arrangement. In place of the Classic 650's removable pillion seat mounted on a bracket, the Bullet 650 adopts a single-piece stepped seat, which is expected to offer improved comfort for pillion riders — a change likely to appeal to touring-oriented buyers.
The bike has a semi-digital instrument cluster unit carried over from the Classic 650, featuring a small digital display for the fuel gauge and odometer, complemented by polished aluminium switchgear.
Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Engine and Mechanicals
The RE Bullet 650 is powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin, air and oil-cooled engine that underpins the rest of the 650cc family. It produces 46.35 bhp and 52 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by Showa telescopic forks with 120 mm of travel at the front and twin shock absorbers offering 90 mm of travel at the rear.
The Bullet 650 joins the Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650 and Classic 650 on Royal Enfield's shared long-wheelbase 650cc platform, rounding out an increasingly broad twin-cylinder portfolio for the brand in India.