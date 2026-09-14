Scientists Find Simple New Way To Make Reactive Hydrogen Atoms Using Light
The University College London (UCL) scientists led by Roopender Kumar have created a cheap, light-based method to produce reactive hydrogen atoms at room temperature.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
A team of scientists at University College London, led by Indian scientist Roopender Kumar, has developed a new, simple way to produce atomic hydrogen. According to a study titled "A Synthetic Method to Hydrogen Radicals", hydrogen, a highly reactive atom, can be created using only light. The study says the method works at room temperature and doesn't require toxic mercury, extreme heat, or expensive metal catalysts, marking a significant step toward cleaner chemical manufacturing. Kumar is a lecturer in Organic Chemistry and Chemical Biology at UCL's Chemistry department.
About atomic hydrogen
Atomic hydrogen, also known as a hydrogen radical or atom, is made of a single proton and a single electron. It is the smallest possible atom, yet it is extremely useful in chemistry. The atom is notoriously hard to work with as it is highly reactive, meaning it reacts almost instantly with anything nearby. For over a century, scientists have struggled to generate it under mild, everyday laboratory conditions.
Langmuir found the first method to produce atomic hydrogen
The first successful method for producing atomic hydrogen dates back to 1912, when the researcher Langmuir heated hydrogen gas to temperatures above 2000 Kelvin using a tungsten filament. This caused the hydrogen molecules to split apart into individual atoms. Since then, other methods have used radiation, microwaves, electric discharge, and mercury vapour under Ultraviolet (UV) light. While these techniques helped scientists understand the basic chemistry of atomic hydrogen, none of them was practical for regular use in a laboratory or factory setting.
How did the UCL scientists produce atomic hydrogen?
Kumar and his team have now found a much gentler approach. Their method uses two inexpensive chemicals, hydrazine and thiophenol, combined with near-UV or LED light. The reaction also uses a common solvent called acetonitrile and small drying beads known as molecular sieves. When exposed to light of a specific wavelength, this mixture undergoes a chemical process that releases hydrogen atoms, which can then be used to modify other molecules.
In simple terms, hydrazone acts as the main source of hydrogen radicals, while thiophenol helps drive the chemical reaction forward and gets recycled during the process. Light plays the crucial role of kick-starting the reaction. It causes a transfer of charge between the two chemicals, creating a short-lived and highly excited particle called a Rydberg atom. This unstable particle almost immediately breaks apart, releasing the hydrogen atom that chemists can use.
Interestingly, the researchers found that the exact wavelength of light matters a great deal. When they changed the light source away from the ideal setting, the amount of hydrogen atoms produced dropped sharply. This shows just how precisely tuned the reaction is.
To confirm exactly what was happening during the reaction, the team used three separate scientific techniques. Electron paramagnetic resonance, or EPR, confirmed that hydrogen atoms were indeed being formed. Computer modelling, known as density functional theory or DFT, supported the idea that the proposed radical pathway was chemically possible.
Meanwhile, UV-visible light studies showed that light was successfully activating the mixture of hydrazine and thiophenol exactly as the researchers had predicted.
Why does this method matter?
Hydrogen radicals are extremely useful in a chemical process called hydrogenation, where hydrogen atoms are added to other molecules to change their properties. Normally, this process requires metal catalysts, which can be costly and sometimes leave behind unwanted metal traces in the final product. This is a particular problem in industries like pharmaceutical manufacturing, where even tiny amounts of metal contamination can be a serious issue.
Using this new light-based method, the researchers successfully added hydrogen to a wide range of organic compounds, including those containing alcohols, ethers, esters, and protected amines, without requiring any metal catalyst at all. They also used the technique for a related process called hydrodehalogenation, where atoms of bromine or iodine are swapped out for hydrogen. This worked well for both simple and complex chemical structures, although some especially reactive alkenes produced lower yields due to unwanted side reactions such as clumping together, known as dimerisation or polymerisation.
As the method avoids metal catalysts entirely, it could prove especially valuable for producing high-purity chemicals used in medicines, where cleanliness and safety are essential. The researchers believe their discovery could open doors not just in chemistry, but potentially in biological research as well. However, they have not yet identified specific biological uses.
What are the limitations of the light-based method?
Despite the promising results, the method has its own limitations. It still depends on UV light, which means it may take time before it can be scaled up for widespread industrial use. There are also some unanswered questions about exactly how the reaction works. Scientists are not entirely sure how the leftover hydrazine breaks down to eventually form nitrogen gas, and they cannot completely rule out the possibility that other chemical pathways are also playing a role.
In addition, as the key Rydberg atom exists for only a tiny fraction of a second, it remains extremely difficult to study directly.
The research conducted by Kumar and his team represents a meaningful breakthrough. For the first time, scientists can reliably generate one of the most reactive and hard-to-control particles in chemistry using nothing more than simple, cheap ingredients and a beam of light, all at room temperature. As researchers continue to refine the technique and better understand its underlying mechanism, it could eventually offer a cleaner, safer, and more affordable alternative to traditional metal-based chemistry across a range of industries.