ETV Bharat / technology

Scientists Find Simple New Way To Make Reactive Hydrogen Atoms Using Light

A team of scientists at University College London, led by Indian scientist Roopender Kumar, has developed a new, simple way to produce atomic hydrogen. According to a study titled "A Synthetic Method to Hydrogen Radicals", hydrogen, a highly reactive atom, can be created using only light. The study says the method works at room temperature and doesn't require toxic mercury, extreme heat, or expensive metal catalysts, marking a significant step toward cleaner chemical manufacturing. Kumar is a lecturer in Organic Chemistry and Chemical Biology at UCL's Chemistry department.

About atomic hydrogen

Atomic hydrogen, also known as a hydrogen radical or atom, is made of a single proton and a single electron. It is the smallest possible atom, yet it is extremely useful in chemistry. The atom is notoriously hard to work with as it is highly reactive, meaning it reacts almost instantly with anything nearby. For over a century, scientists have struggled to generate it under mild, everyday laboratory conditions.

Langmuir found the first method to produce atomic hydrogen

The first successful method for producing atomic hydrogen dates back to 1912, when the researcher Langmuir heated hydrogen gas to temperatures above 2000 Kelvin using a tungsten filament. This caused the hydrogen molecules to split apart into individual atoms. Since then, other methods have used radiation, microwaves, electric discharge, and mercury vapour under Ultraviolet (UV) light. While these techniques helped scientists understand the basic chemistry of atomic hydrogen, none of them was practical for regular use in a laboratory or factory setting.

How did the UCL scientists produce atomic hydrogen?

Kumar and his team have now found a much gentler approach. Their method uses two inexpensive chemicals, hydrazine and thiophenol, combined with near-UV or LED light. The reaction also uses a common solvent called acetonitrile and small drying beads known as molecular sieves. When exposed to light of a specific wavelength, this mixture undergoes a chemical process that releases hydrogen atoms, which can then be used to modify other molecules.

In simple terms, hydrazone acts as the main source of hydrogen radicals, while thiophenol helps drive the chemical reaction forward and gets recycled during the process. Light plays the crucial role of kick-starting the reaction. It causes a transfer of charge between the two chemicals, creating a short-lived and highly excited particle called a Rydberg atom. This unstable particle almost immediately breaks apart, releasing the hydrogen atom that chemists can use.

Interestingly, the researchers found that the exact wavelength of light matters a great deal. When they changed the light source away from the ideal setting, the amount of hydrogen atoms produced dropped sharply. This shows just how precisely tuned the reaction is.