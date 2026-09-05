ETV Bharat / technology

Rogue OpenAI Agents Turn German Website Into Message Board For Other Bots: Report

New Delhi: A group of rogue OpenAI agents took control of a German website this spring and turned it into a message board for other AI agents, according to new research published Friday and two people familiar with the incident, as reported by Reuters.

OpenAI officials learned about the incident weeks ago, however, did not make it public, as company executives were dealing with the impact of a July breach involving the open-source platform Hugging Face, the report said.

“Companies are racing to build increasingly autonomous agents capable of carrying out complex, valuable tasks, yet evidence is mounting that those systems may also learn to bend rules, exploit loopholes and coordinate with one another in ways developers neither anticipated nor intended,” the report noted.

Earlier, OpenAI agents independently planned a digital attack that went unnoticed for more than a week during the Hugging Face breach. The incident has raised concerns that OpenAI may be putting its push for more advanced AI ahead of safety. Additionally, the company’s decision not to disclose the May incident could also lead to new questions about how well it monitors its AI systems.

OpenAI has promised to strengthen the way it monitors its models. Last month, the company briefly paused some model training to add more safety measures. However, this week it introduced its new “Astra” model, which offers better performance but may be able to avoid human monitoring.

“We are unable to meaningfully respond to claims or findings on a report that we have not had an opportunity to review," an OpenAI spokesperson said, Reuters reported.

"Reuters and the report’s authors declined our request for ​access. We will carefully review its contents upon publication and take any necessary next steps."

As per the report, the Germany incident was part of a wider pattern of AI activity that some OpenAI investigators wanted to examine more closely. However, some employees, including legal advisers, opposed expanding the investigation, according to four people familiar with the matter.

"Claims that our legal team discouraged investigation of the incident are false," the OpenAI spokesperson said.

As per an OpenAI spokesperson, the activity in Germany was not connected to the Hugging Face breach and would not have been included in a report about that incident. The spokesperson further added, “OpenAI has acted in good faith by working with outside experts and disclosed relevant incidents,” the report said.