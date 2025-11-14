ETV Bharat / technology

Rockstar Games Announces Red Dead Redemption And Undead Nightmare For Netflix, iOS, Android, And Gaming Consoles

The updated version of the RDR and RDR: UN will be launched on December 2, 2025. ( Image Credit: Rockstar Games )

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has announced that its popular open-world action-adventure video games, Red Dead Redemption (RDR) and Undead Nightmare (RDR: UN), will be available on Netflix, iOS, Android, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2, 2025. This marks the first time that a major game title like RDR will arrive on iOS and Android smartphones.

Rockstar Games will provide free upgrades, smoother performance, the ability to save game progress, and bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition.

These updated versions are created in collaboration with Double Eleven and Cast Iron Games. After launch, both games will be available in the GTA+ Game Library and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue.

RDR and RDR:UN: What’s new in these updated versions

According to Rockstar Games’ blog post, RDR and RDR: UN will feature mobile-friendly control options for compatible iOS and Android devices. Netflix subscribers will be able to download and play both games on December 2, 2025, at no extra cost as part of their subscription plan.