Rockstar Games Announces Red Dead Redemption And Undead Nightmare For Netflix, iOS, Android, And Gaming Consoles
The updated versions of these games will be available on Netflix, iOS, Android, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has announced that its popular open-world action-adventure video games, Red Dead Redemption (RDR) and Undead Nightmare (RDR: UN), will be available on Netflix, iOS, Android, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2, 2025. This marks the first time that a major game title like RDR will arrive on iOS and Android smartphones.
Rockstar Games will provide free upgrades, smoother performance, the ability to save game progress, and bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition.
These updated versions are created in collaboration with Double Eleven and Cast Iron Games. After launch, both games will be available in the GTA+ Game Library and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue.
RDR and RDR:UN: What’s new in these updated versions
According to Rockstar Games’ blog post, RDR and RDR: UN will feature mobile-friendly control options for compatible iOS and Android devices. Netflix subscribers will be able to download and play both games on December 2, 2025, at no extra cost as part of their subscription plan.
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users will be able to enjoy a 60 frames per second (fps) gaming experience, enhanced image quality, HDR, and up to 4K resolution support.
The Nintendo Switch 2 users will be able to play at a smooth 60 fps gameplay, with DLSS, HDR, and mouse control support.
Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare are coming to Netflix, iOS, Android, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 on Dec 2.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 13, 2025
Experience these epic Western adventures with free upgrades, the ability to carry over game progress, and more: https://t.co/xw6rxmeODy pic.twitter.com/i75JL7VB0S
Rockstar Games also mentions that PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users will be able to digitally upgrade for free. PS4 players will be able to save their progress and resume where they left off, while Nintendo Switch 2 users can transfer save data from their Switch console.
Red Dead Redemption (RDR)
Red Dead Redemption (RDR) is a third-person shooter (TPS) open-world action-adventure video game set in the Wild West. It was released in May 2010 for PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles. The story revolves around John Marston, a former outlaw who is hired and blackmailed into hunting down members of his old gang.
Undead Nightmare (RDR: UN)
Undead Nightmare (RDR: UN) is a standalone third-person shooter (TPS) open-world action-adventure video game. It is a zombie apocalypse expansion of RDR, initially available on PS3 and Xbox 360. In this game, Marston must find the source and cure for the outbreak that affected his wife and son.