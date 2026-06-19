ETV Bharat / technology

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6 Pre-Orders Begin June 25, 2026, Reveals Official Artwork

The video game was initially supposed to arrive in Fall 2025, but it was delayed to May 26, 2026. However, before the year 2025 ended, the developer announced a second delay, pushing the launch date by another six months to November 19, 2026. At the time, the developer apologised and said that the extra months would help them make the game more polished.

At the same time, Rockstar Games has revealed the official cover art of the game, which is also available as downloadable artwork at www.rockstargames.com/VI. The website also features all the media files for the upcoming title, including wallpapers, screenshots, and videos—providing a sneak peek at GTA 6 .

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has announced the pre-order date for its highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) . The new instalment in the GTA franchise will be available to pre-order on June 25, 2026, through "digital storefronts and other select retailers". The game is set to launch on November 19, 2026.

Since the pre-order date is live, it is unlikely that Rockstar will push the release date further down. Grand Theft Auto VI is long overdue, as the previous instalment (GTA 5) was released over a decade ago in 2013. The absence of a successor for the open-world crime game also gave birth to a recurring meme where gamers use the phrase, "We got [XYZ] before GTA 6", regularly whenever they come across any unusual or surprising event.

The developer released the first trailer of the game in December 2023, confirming its imminent arrival as well as an initial launch window. The trailer video became a sensation, broke viewership records within 24 hours, and currently has over 281 million views on YouTube alone. It also got gamers busy as they spent weeks dissecting every frame of the 90-second clip.

The second trailer of the game arrived after more than a year in May 2025, giving a closer look at the game's setting as well as the two protagonists, Jason and Lucia. This video currently has 166 million views on YouTube.

GTA 6 will not only feature the franchise's first-ever female lead (Lucia) but also take gamers back to Vice City, a Miami-inspired fictional city that also featured in GTA Vice City with a neon theme. Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on the current-gen consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, on the launch day. Rockstar has yet to confirm the availability of the game on PC.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, explained in an interview that they think console gamers are their core consumer for a release of this scale. Notably, the game is not tied exclusively to consoles, and the company has not refused to release GTA 6 on PC. However, it may take more time to arrive on personal machines as Rockstar may be busy making sure they "finish the game with the level of polish" games have come to "expect and deserve".