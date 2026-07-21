ETV Bharat / technology

Rocket, Return, Repeat: What's Stopping India From Mastering Reusable Launch Technology?

Although reusable launch systems such as SpaceX's Falcon 9 have transformed launch economics by routinely recovering and reusing boosters, significant engineering challenges remain before rockets can be routinely recovered, rapidly refurbished, and flown again. Recovering upper stages, surviving atmospheric re-entry and developing fully reusable launch systems continue to be among the biggest hurdles.

India is also moving in this direction. The recent successful maiden orbital flight of Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, underscores the rapid growth of India's launch ecosystem, while ISRO's Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) programme and the development of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) signal the country's long-term commitment to reusable space transportation. But what technological breakthroughs will be needed before reusable launch systems become a routine reality for India?

Europe is also moving towards reusable space transportation. The European Space Agency is supporting the development of reusable rocket engine technologies and next-generation launch vehicle concepts to strengthen Europe's position in the commercial launch sector.

The other leading countries in the realm of space exploration are also setting similar goals for themselves. Blue Origin regularly recovers its New Shepard launch vehicle for reuse, whereas China is making headway in reusable rockets through government-run projects and private enterprises. Beijing's commercial launch companies, such as LandSpace and iSpace, have been developing reusable launch vehicle technologies, while its Long March programme is also exploring reusable launch systems.

Bengaluru: The race to develop reusable launch systems is heating up worldwide as space agencies and firms strive for lower costs of accessing space. SpaceX has revolutionised the launch process with the recovery and reuse of Falcon 9 boosters and is aiming to make the Starship booster and upper stage completely reusable. The "chopsticks" tower-catch manoeuvre demonstrated by SpaceX entails capturing the returning Super Heavy booster using the launch tower rather than having it land on deployable legs. The technique is meant to drastically reduce the turnaround time between successive launches.

Talking to ETV Bharat, DS Govindrajan, Director, Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Space Tech Foundation, Bengaluru, said that reusability reduces the cost of building a new rocket for every flight. While the first stage is being recovered, the upper stage continues to accelerate towards orbital velocity. He explained that while reusable boosters have become increasingly practical, recovering spacecraft or upper stages remains one of the most challenging engineering tasks in spaceflight, as it must survive intense re-entry heating, carry heat shields, and reserve fuel for landing.

"Every kilogram dedicated to recovery is a kilogram unavailable for payload," Govindrajan said.

Key Engineering Challenges for Reusable Rockets Upper-stage recovery Recovering upper stages is difficult due to extreme re-entry heat, heat shield requirements and landing fuel needs. Payload trade-off Fuel and hardware needed for recovery reduce the rocket's payload capacity. SSTO feasibility Single Stage to Orbit remains impractical without major advances in propulsion and lightweight materials. Technology priorities Progress depends on better engines, advanced materials, improved propulsion, automation and fully reusable upper stages. India's approach A fully reusable two-stage launch system is the most practical path, alongside technologies for commercial launches and human spaceflight.

He further noted that Single Stage to Orbit (SSTO) remains a distant goal until there are major advances in high-performance propulsion systems and ultra-lightweight vehicle structures. "The focus should be on developing fully reusable upper stages, along with better engines, advanced materials, higher-performance propulsion, and greater automation. Based on current technological progress, the most practical path is a fully reusable two-stage launch system," Govindrajan said.

For India, however, reusability is just one aspect of a wider strategy to develop next-generation launch systems that can facilitate commercial launches and future human spaceflight missions, he added.

India's future launch systems will focus on reusable systems and crewed space missions

Govindrajan further said that India's space transportation programme is expected to evolve along three parallel tracks:

Enhancing the capability and reliability of existing launch vehicles Developing partially and eventually fully reusable rockets Building human-rated re-entry and recovery technologies for sustained crewed missions

One of the most significant near-term propulsion advancements is the semi-cryogenic engine, he said. In June 2026, ISRO successfully conducted a higher-thrust hot test as part of its development programme. Unlike the current LVM3, which uses solid boosters, a storable liquid core and a cryogenic upper stage, the semi-cryogenic engine is expected to deliver greater thrust and performance while laying the foundation for future reusable boosters.

Adding further, he said that in the near term, an upgraded LVM3 could carry heavier crew modules, additional safety systems, and larger payloads for lunar and space station missions. In the longer term, liquid oxygen (LOX)–methane propulsion may be a reality. ISRO has stated that it is developing LOX–methane engines and stages for the Next Generation Launch Vehicle, including a reusable booster. Methane is well-suited for reusable rockets because it burns relatively cleanly and offers improved performance.

Key Developments in India's Next-Generation Launch Systems Semi-cryogenic engine Higher-thrust engine tested by ISRO; expected to improve performance and enable reusable boosters. Upgraded LVM3 Could carry heavier crew modules and larger payloads for future lunar and space station missions. LOX–methane propulsion Under development for the NGLV; offers cleaner combustion and is well suited for reusable rockets. NGLV Planned as a partially reusable launcher capable of carrying up to 30 tonnes to LEO. Reusability goal Success depends on rapid, low-cost booster reuse with minimal refurbishment—not just a successful landing.

Govindrajan added that the NGLV is planned as a partially reusable launch vehicle capable of carrying up to 30 tonnes to Low Earth Orbit in its larger configurations. Initial versions are expected to combine a reusable booster with expendable upper stages. "The real measure of success for the NGLV will not be a single successful landing, but whether the booster can fly repeatedly with minimal component replacement and predictable maintenance costs," he said.

"Rocket launches could become far more affordable if reusable launch vehicles can fly frequently with short turnaround times, predictable maintenance and very high reliability," Govindrajan said. He added that achieving this will depend on key technological breakthroughs, particularly in full reusability, durable heat shields, and high-performance propulsion engines.