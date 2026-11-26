ETV Bharat / technology

Robots Roam Singapore's Urban AI Testing Ground

This photo taken on September 11, 2026 shows a Lionbot R3 cleaning robot going through gantry to attend water spill in an office building at Punggol Digital District in Singapore. ( AFP )

By AFP 4 Min Read

Singapore: When coffee is spilled at an office block in a futuristic enclave of Singapore, AI-powered cameras and sensors detect it and send a cleaning robot right away. The wheeled robot receives a signal from an operations hub, rolls off its dock and takes a lift to the eighth floor, where it finds the mess and clears it up -- all without human intervention.

It was part of a staged demonstration in Punggol Digital District in suburban Singapore, where the city-state is carrying out real-world trials of tech that could become part of everyday life. A district-wide "live test-bed" of this kind, allowing companies to experiment in an urban environment, is rare globally, said Tang Bing Wan, chief digital and technology officer at JTC Corporation, Singapore's industrial landlord.

The government-developed mini-city, PDD for short, spans 50 hectares (120 acres) -- a bit bigger than Vatican City -- and currently houses eight businesses and office blocks, as well as a mall, university campus and metro station. Robots Roam Singapore's Urban AI Testing Ground (AFP) "Companies that dabble in robotics, cybersecurity and even the financial services industry" are based there, with more set to join, Tang told AFP. PDD, which borders residential areas, is not strikingly futuristic to walk around. But behind the scenes, a centralised digital platform helps run infrastructure, from waste disposal to elevators. There are also plenty of robots around -- including machines designed to alleviate the ageing city-state's manpower crunch in areas such as cleaning and security. A wheeled robot that can deliver food orders to offices is also being trialled. Central platform Despite the shrinking workforce, Singapore residents expect their surroundings to remain clean, safe and well-maintained, said Ong Chen Hui of the Infocomm Media Development Authority. "Robotics offers a real part of the solution" by doing physically taxing routine tasks, freeing up workers for jobs requiring "human judgement, care, and skill", Ong said. The district will be formally inaugurated next month in a grand ceremony headed by the prime minister. A district-wide "open digital platform" coordinates the robots and connects different locations, gathering data from thousands of cameras and sensors on everything from air temperature to foot traffic. Artificial intelligence analyses the data, enabling the system -- with the help of human operators -- to respond to problems, anticipate disruption, and reduce energy use and waste.