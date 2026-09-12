Roblox Unveils Major Update With Stand-Alone Apps, New AI Tools And Creator Payment Features
Roblox has announced new tools allowing creators to build stand-alone apps, use AI features and earn through a new digital wallet and upcoming card.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Roblox has announced a set of new updates aimed at expanding its platform for creators, as the company held its 12th annual Roblox Developers Conference (2026) this week. The private event was held in the Bay Area, bringing together the platform's community of creators to showcase new features.
The San Mateo-based company revealed several updates designed to make it easier for people to access user-made games, while also giving creators fresh development tools and new ways to earn money from their work.
Roblox says its players spent a combined 29 billion hours on the platform last quarter across more than 180 countries.
New ways to play games on Roblox
One of the biggest changes allows creators to turn their games into stand-alone apps, available on mobile, PC, and consoles, with Roblox providing the technology behind the scenes.
By the end of the year, players will also be able to join games directly via a browser, meaning a simple shared link can take someone straight from discovering a game to playing it.
Coming soon: Roblox Everywhere. Your favorite Roblox games as their own apps on PC, mobile, and console.— Roblox (@Roblox) September 11, 2026
Cross-play is on by default, so you can play with friends who are already on the Roblox app. pic.twitter.com/226GcixDiv
Creators will also be able to combine online and offline modes within a single game. This opens the door to single-player campaigns that do not require an internet connection. In addition, Roblox is expanding its engine to better support 2D games, adding a new orthographic camera, animated image containers, and the ability to import sprite sheets directly.
New tools for creators
In Roblox, the Build feature allows users to create and publish games simply by typing prompts. The platform is now expanding this feature into Serbia and Singapore as part of its public alpha testing. Alongside this, Roblox is introducing new tools to give creators greater control, including a new asset library, desktop access, and more detailed editing options.
Build the world you’ve always imagined 🪄 Generate 3D scenes, create functional objects, and restyle your world with new tools coming to Build and Roblox Studio. pic.twitter.com/FEX0JFrYZn— Roblox (@Roblox) September 11, 2026
Later this year, a new Scene Generator tool will let creators turn prompts directly into game scenes. It will be available in both Build and the more advanced Studio platform, with Studio offering customisation.
Roblox is also improving how non-player characters (NPCs) behave within games. By the end of the year, two new NPC behaviours will be introduced, including NPCs capable of testing gameplay on their own.
New ways for creators to earn money
Roblox is also rolling out new financial tools designed to help creators run their businesses more easily. The new Roblox Wallet allows creators to earn real money directly, with automatic payouts every business day. Funds can be transferred to other Roblox accounts or withdrawn to an external bank account, and creators will have access to more detailed earnings data through the Creator Hub.
A first glimpse at Roblox Reality from RDC 2026. Our hybrid architecture pairs the Roblox Engine and multiplayer cloud infrastructure with a video world model to bring real-time photorealism to your games. In development now, expected to hit Early Access in 2027. pic.twitter.com/VIKBOTtb6b— Roblox (@Roblox) September 11, 2026
The Wallet is powered by payment provider Airwallex, though it is currently unavailable in five US states, including New York, Nevada, Hawaii, Indiana and Wisconsin.
Alongside the Wallet, Roblox is also introducing the Roblox Card, which is set to roll out in 2027. This card will connect directly to a creator's Wallet and function similarly to a debit card. It will allow creators to spend their earned balance on everyday purchases wherever major card networks are accepted.