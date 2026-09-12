ETV Bharat / technology

Roblox Unveils Major Update With Stand-Alone Apps, New AI Tools And Creator Payment Features

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Hyderabad: Roblox has announced a set of new updates aimed at expanding its platform for creators, as the company held its 12th annual Roblox Developers Conference (2026) this week. The private event was held in the Bay Area, bringing together the platform's community of creators to showcase new features. The San Mateo-based company revealed several updates designed to make it easier for people to access user-made games, while also giving creators fresh development tools and new ways to earn money from their work. Roblox says its players spent a combined 29 billion hours on the platform last quarter across more than 180 countries. New ways to play games on Roblox One of the biggest changes allows creators to turn their games into stand-alone apps, available on mobile, PC, and consoles, with Roblox providing the technology behind the scenes. By the end of the year, players will also be able to join games directly via a browser, meaning a simple shared link can take someone straight from discovering a game to playing it.