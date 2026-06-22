Rising Memory Costs Kill CMF Phone 2 Pro Successor, But Brand Eyes New Product Categories
Nothing has cancelled the CMF Phone 2 Pro successor due to soaring memory prices, though it will launch new product categories.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: CMF Phone 2 Pro was one of the most well-polished smartphones of 2025, earning praise from both reviewers and the public, represented by high ratings and sales numbers, respectively. However, the phone is not getting a successor this year.
Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis confirmed the company's decision, attributing it to the rising prices of memory. In a post on X, he said that the high cost of memory hindered the development of a successor. He added that the current prices will not allow them to make a device that would feel like a genuine step forward while staying within the price range suitable for a CMF phone.
"As a result, we've decided not ot launch a new CMF phone this year," Evangelidis said, adding that they would rather be upfront about the decision than introduce a device that fails to meet their standards.
The co-founder, however, assured consumers that CMF will be releasing other products this year, which will also include some entirely new categories. The details will arrive soon, he said. Additionally, the company will be releasing Nothing-branded smartphones this year and will share more information in the coming days. Just recently, the company teased a new 'b' series for India, which appears to sit alongside its already existing (a) category of products, such as Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro, and nothing Ear (a).
Nothing co-founders Carl Pei and Akis Evangelidis have been vocal about the rising costs of smartphones, attributing the increase to higher memory prices driven by AI data centre expansion.
Last month, Evangelidis made a video on Instagram, explaining the trend. He said, "The surge in demand for those memory chips is not slowing down anytime soon. We foresee that trend to sustain until at least the second half of next year. The best time to buy a smartphone was actually yesterday."
Similar sentiment was shared by Carl Pei earlier this month, where he claimed, "Memory is now the most expensive component in a smartphone. It's more expensive than the processor, more expensive than the display, and can account for more than 50 per cent of the total hardware bill."
He said that memory prices doubled between the time they started developing the Nothing Phone (4a) and when it was launched. Pei claimed that the prices had doubled, yet again, since then. "Phone prices are going up, and they'll keep going up into next year. Since February, new phones have been launching at up to $100 more expensive than their predecessors. In India, phones above Rs 30,000 have seen price jumps of Rs 7,000 or more."
Memory is now the most expensive component in a smartphone. It's more expensive than the processor, more expensive than the display, and can account for more than 50% of the total hardware bill.— Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 12, 2026
For Phone (4a), memory costs doubled between when we decided to build the device and… https://t.co/4dJdSDwd6T
Warning about the upcoming price hikes across the board, he advised consumers that if they are holding off on their buying decision, they should not wait. "If you've been waiting to upgrade a device, the best time was yesterday. The next best time is now. This year's sale season won't have the discounts people are used to," he added.