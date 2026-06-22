ETV Bharat / technology

Rising Memory Costs Kill CMF Phone 2 Pro Successor, But Brand Eyes New Product Categories

Hyderabad: CMF Phone 2 Pro was one of the most well-polished smartphones of 2025, earning praise from both reviewers and the public, represented by high ratings and sales numbers, respectively. However, the phone is not getting a successor this year.

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis confirmed the company's decision, attributing it to the rising prices of memory. In a post on X, he said that the high cost of memory hindered the development of a successor. He added that the current prices will not allow them to make a device that would feel like a genuine step forward while staying within the price range suitable for a CMF phone.

"As a result, we've decided not ot launch a new CMF phone this year," Evangelidis said, adding that they would rather be upfront about the decision than introduce a device that fails to meet their standards.

The co-founder, however, assured consumers that CMF will be releasing other products this year, which will also include some entirely new categories. The details will arrive soon, he said. Additionally, the company will be releasing Nothing-branded smartphones this year and will share more information in the coming days. Just recently, the company teased a new 'b' series for India, which appears to sit alongside its already existing (a) category of products, such as Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro, and nothing Ear (a).