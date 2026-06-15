ETV Bharat / technology

RISE Conclave 2026: Innovation-Driven Manufacturing And Entrepreneurship Will Shape India’s Future, Says Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru: The two-day Research, Industry, Start-up and Entrepreneurship (RISE) Conclave 2026 concluded at the VM Ghatge Convention Centre in Bengaluru, bringing together researchers, industry leaders, start-ups, MSMEs, policymakers, and academic institutions to explore ways to strengthen India's innovation ecosystem and advance the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The conclave reaffirmed the need to connect science, innovation, industry, academia, start-ups and public policy to create solutions that support economic growth, job creation and technological advancement. Discussions throughout the event focused on building strategic partnerships, attracting investments and promoting entrepreneurship through research-driven innovation.

This year's Bengaluru edition revolved around three major themes: Aerospace Technologies for Growth, AI for Everyone: Navigating Technology, Society and Ethics, and AGRI-FOOD Nexus 2026: Architecting the Lab-to-Market Pipeline. Eight panel discussions and technical sessions featured participation from leading industries, start-ups, venture capitalists and MSMEs, along with experts from institutions including ISRO, Bosch, Tata Advanced Systems, L&T, Schneider Electric, IBM, Licious, IIM Bengaluru, IIM Nagpur, IIT Dharwad and GKVK-UAS.

The conclave was inaugurated on June 13 by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh. During the inaugural session, he highlighted the role of start-ups in driving innovation and strengthening India's research-industry ecosystem. He also inaugurated the Start-up Expo and interacted with entrepreneurs and innovators.

Singh noted that India's start-up ecosystem has evolved beyond the pursuit of unicorns and is increasingly focused on solving large-scale national challenges, developing globally competitive technologies and creating sustainable businesses. He observed that entrepreneurship is no longer limited to major metropolitan cities and is increasingly emerging from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across the country.

One of the key attractions of the conclave was the Start-up Expo, which featured nearly 100 start-ups associated with technologies developed by CSIR laboratories, including CSIR-NAL, CSIR-CFTRI and CSIR-4PI. The exhibition showcased innovations in aerospace, artificial intelligence, data science and food technology, highlighting the growing impact of technology transfer and commercialisation efforts.

The event also witnessed the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding with institutions such as IIT Dharwad, IIT Madras, Sathya Sai University, NIVEDI-ICAR Bengaluru and IIM Nagpur. These collaborations aim to strengthen joint research and development activities, promote entrepreneurship and support start-up ecosystems. Another major development was the transfer of Wankel engine technology to Chennai-based start-up Trident Tech Engineering. CSIR-CFTRI also entered into a collaboration with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for quality control and quality assurance of food served by the temple administration.

The valedictory session was attended by Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, ISRO chairman V Narayanan, CSIR-NAL director Abhay A. Pashilkar, CSIR-CFTRI director Giridhar Parvatam and CSIR-4PI director GK Patra.