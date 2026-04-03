ETV Bharat / technology

Revive Old Laptops For Free: How To Install ChromeOS Flex On Aged Windows Laptops

Hyderabad: If you have an old laptop or PC, there is a chance it struggles to perform even the basic tasks, most probably because the aged hardware is no longer fit to run the latest version of the proprietary operating system, especially Windows 11. If your use case is akin to a student, writer, or someone who is a casual movie watcher, you can transform your stuttering device into a smooth machine, that too for free. Let us elaborate.

You must have heard about Chromebooks, budget-oriented laptops that run a lightweight operating system, ChromeOS. Designed by Google for cloud computing and web-based applications, the operating system uses the Chrome browser as its main user interface. Think Android, but optimised for laptops with better navigation, file management, and a full browser experience alongside keyboard and mouse support.

While ChromeOS powers affordable Chromebook machines (read entry-level laptops), a varied version, called ChromeOS Flex, can give new life to old systems, lessening the heavy software burden synonymous with Windows. It can also be installed on old MacBooks, if required. Aside from the lack of Android app support (no Play Store) and guaranteed 'Verified Boot', ChromeOS Flex is essentially the same as the ChromeOS you’d find on a brand-new Chromebook—providing the same interface, speed, and security.

Notably, you can add web apps as a shortcut on your home screen, and they would appear as any standard application, though they open through the Chrome browser.

This is how web apps will appear on ChromeOS Flex (Image Credits: Google)

PREPARATIONS BEFORE INSTALLATION

Before we proceed with the step-by-step guide to install ChromeOS Flex on your old laptop or PC, take note of the necessary tools: