Revive Old Laptops For Free: How To Install ChromeOS Flex On Aged Windows Laptops
That dusty laptop sitting in your closet is not e-waste; it is a Chromebook in waiting.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST|
Updated : April 3, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: If you have an old laptop or PC, there is a chance it struggles to perform even the basic tasks, most probably because the aged hardware is no longer fit to run the latest version of the proprietary operating system, especially Windows 11. If your use case is akin to a student, writer, or someone who is a casual movie watcher, you can transform your stuttering device into a smooth machine, that too for free. Let us elaborate.
You must have heard about Chromebooks, budget-oriented laptops that run a lightweight operating system, ChromeOS. Designed by Google for cloud computing and web-based applications, the operating system uses the Chrome browser as its main user interface. Think Android, but optimised for laptops with better navigation, file management, and a full browser experience alongside keyboard and mouse support.
While ChromeOS powers affordable Chromebook machines (read entry-level laptops), a varied version, called ChromeOS Flex, can give new life to old systems, lessening the heavy software burden synonymous with Windows. It can also be installed on old MacBooks, if required. Aside from the lack of Android app support (no Play Store) and guaranteed 'Verified Boot', ChromeOS Flex is essentially the same as the ChromeOS you’d find on a brand-new Chromebook—providing the same interface, speed, and security.
Notably, you can add web apps as a shortcut on your home screen, and they would appear as any standard application, though they open through the Chrome browser.
|PREPARATIONS BEFORE INSTALLATION
Before we proceed with the step-by-step guide to install ChromeOS Flex on your old laptop or PC, take note of the necessary tools:
- The Target Laptop: Your old Windows Laptop or PC (64-bit processor required)
- A USB Drive: Minimum 8GB capacity
- Google Chrome Browser: Installed on your current working computer or a friend’s system.
- The Chromebook Recovery Utility: A free extension found in the Chrome Web Store.
- Internet Connection: For downloading the OS and initial setup.
| Note: All data on your USB Drive will be erased to make a recovery image. Also, don’t forget to back up your files, as the installation of the new operating system will wipe your machine clean.
|HOW TO INSTALL CHROMEOS FLEX ON OLD LAPTOP/ PC
Step 1: Create Your Bootable USB Installer (Recovery Image)
- Open Chrome on your working computer and install the Chromebook Recovery Utility (click here).
- Launch the extension and click Get Started.
- On the "Identify your Chromebook" screen, click Select a model from a list.
- Select Google ChromeOS Flex as the manufacturer and ChromeOS Flex as the product.
- Insert your USB drive, select it from the dropdown, and click Create now.
Step 2: Boot From the USB Drive
- Now, move to the old laptop you want to revive.
- Plug the USB drive into the old laptop.
- Power the laptop on and immediately start tapping the Boot Menu Key (Common keys: F12, F9, F10, or ESC, depending on your brand)
- Select your USB Drive from the list of boot options.
Step 3: Try It Before You Buy It
- ChromeOS Flex will load from the USB. You’ll see a "Welcome" screen.
- Select Get Started.
- You will be given two choices: Install ChromeOS Flex or Try it first.
| Recommendation: Select "Try it first." This runs the OS entirely off the USB stick, allowing you to ensure your Wi-Fi, trackpad, and keyboard work correctly before you wipe your hard drive.
Step 4: The Final Installation
- If you like what you see and are ready to commit, follow the final step
- Click the Install ChromeOS Flex button on the login screen or within the tray menu.
| Warning: This will permanently erase your Windows OS and all files on that laptop. Ensure you have backed up any important photos or documents first.
- Follow the on-screen prompts. The installation usually takes 5–15 minutes.
- Once finished, remove the USB drive and restart.
|SHOULD YOU REALLY MAKE THE SWITCH?
The switch to ChromeOS Flex will instantly make your system faster and offer super-fast boot as well, unlike Windows. However, there are also some limitations and several possible workarounds.
For instance, it won’t be able to run heavy Windows software like Photoshop, but it can run web applications, such as Pixlr or Canva, in Chrome. It cannot offer applications like MS Word or Excel, but it allows you to write in Google Docs or prepare spreadsheets in Google Sheets through Chrome. If you require a specific programme, check if it is available as a web app or at least has an alternative that is accessible on the web. If your search ends in failure, you should reconsider your decision to install ChromeOS Flex on your machine.
| Pro-Tip: If the laptop is still feeling a bit sluggish, consider a cheap RAM upgrade or swapping the old spinning hard drive for a budget SSD.