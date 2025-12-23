ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive | Responsible Usage Of AI Will Lead To Results - Telangana AI Innovation Hub CEO Phani Nagarjuna

When Nagarjuna was asked about the responsible usage of AI, he answered confidently and emphasised that responsible AI means ensuring that its intended purpose is fulfilled. When an AI tool is introduced, it is crucial to ensure that it is safe and ethical, he added.

“Some changes that transform the course of humanity occur from time to time. Artificial intelligence (AI) is one such change. This is the biggest change a generation is witnessing. We must be prepared to embrace it. AI will influence everything we do in the coming days,” he said.

Phani Nagarjuna, CEO of TAIH, in an interview with Eenadu, shared his views on the impact of AI on society, the changes it will bring, and the measures being taken by the government.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government established the Telangana Artificial Intelligence Innovation Hub (TAIH) on November 5, 2025. It was announced by Telangana's IT and Industries Minister, D. Sridhar Babu, to accelerate multi-sectoral AI innovation, research, and startup support, and to position the state among the top 20 global AI hubs by 2035, with Hyderabad as the central hub for these innovations.

Nagarjuna highlighted the importance of safeguards to prevent misuse. For instance, in healthcare, if a drug is released based on limited information analysed by AI, it may benefit only a certain group of people and could harm others. Responsible AI solutions should always be safe and beneficial to a larger segment of the population, he added.

Commenting on the impact of AI on society, he said that AI can be compared to a civilisational shift. "In the last 30 years, I have witnessed three major technological trends: the internet, mobile, and cloud. But AI goes beyond all of that," he said.

"This technology is going to impact every aspect of human life, from individuals and companies to the broader economy. To make AI largely beneficial to human society, we must be ready to embrace and adopt it. At the same time, it is crucial to prevent its misuse, he maintained.

When asked whether AI will replace human jobs, he opined that AI will further enhance the performance of experts and employees. "For example, in the medical field, radiologists examine X-rays and provide reports. Sometimes, there might be things they miss. AI can analyse the X-rays and provide more in-depth information to the radiologist, thereby increasing productivity. This is not limited to just one sector; wherever human intervention is required, AI will offer additional capability," he said.

Nagarjuna said that Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are growing in Telangana and added that the state has a large pool of skilled professionals, along with opportunities required to become the AI ​​capital of the world.

He added that AI should be integrated into every sector, including agriculture, healthcare, finance, and government services. "Only then will Telangana's goal of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047 be possible. TAIH is considered a crucial step in this direction. We have set a target of training over 5 million people in AI in the next three years," he concluded.