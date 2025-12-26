ETV Bharat / technology

Researchers Develop World's First Microscopic Autonomous Robot, Smaller Than A Grain Of Salt

Hyderabad: Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan have created microscopic swimming robots, measuring smaller than a grain of salt at 200 x 300 x 50 micrometres, capable of monitoring the health of individual cells. Almost visible to the naked eye, these robots are powered by light and can be programmed to move in complex patterns by sensing local temperatures, making them the world's smallest fully programmable autonomous robots that can not only operate at the scale of many biological microorganisms but can also help construct microscale devices.

The way these microscopic robots move is akin to swimming. However, unlike aquatic creatures like fish that move by pushing the water behind them, these robots don't flex their bodies but generate an electrical field that nudges ions in the surrounding solution, which in turn push on nearby water molecules and pushing them forward, based on Newton's Third Law of Motion, where the water exerts an equal and opposite force on the robot.

Electrokinetic propulsion for microrobots. (A) Schematic of the electrokinetic mechanism. (B) Optical image of a silicon chip with hundreds of robots on it. (C) Micrograph of a 4 PV design with Ti/Pt electrodes at both ends of the device’s SiO2 body. (D) Montage of a device moving under global microscope illumination in solution. (Lucas C Hanson, William H Reinhardt, Scott Shrager, Tarunyaa Sivakumar, Marc Z Miskin via PNAS)

Since the robots can adjust the electrical field causing the effect, they can move in complex patterns and even travel in coordinated groups at a speed of up to one body length per second, which comes down to 300 micrometres per second based on their size. The electronic sensors allow the robots to detect the temperature within a third of a degree Celsius, enabling them to monitor the health of individual cells and move towards areas of increasing temperature.