ETV Bharat / technology

Research Symposium At India AI Impact Summit Draws World's AI Minds

New Delhi: The Research Symposium on 'AI and its Impact', being organised as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, has received a strong response from the national and global research community, with over 250 submissions. Designed to bring AI research closer to real-world decision-making, the Symposium will serve as a bridge between research, policy and practice and bring together diverse perspectives from India and abroad, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a statement.

Scheduled to be held on February 18, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, it will feature 30 selected posters under the Global South Poster Track, 15 from the India Forum Showcase and 15 under the Students Showcase.

The Symposium has been conceived as an interdisciplinary forum, bringing together leading researchers and practitioners from India, the Global South, and the wider international community to present frontier work on the impact of AI, exchange methods and evidence, and forge collaborations. They will engage on key areas such as human capital, inclusion, safety and trust, resilience, innovation, science, and the use of AI for economic growth and social good.

The Symposium will feature Plenary Keynotes and research dialogues, International Research panels, and a Global South Research & Posters Showcase. The Plenary Sessions will feature thought-provoking keynotes, fireside chats, and dialogues with eminent Indian and international researchers, with in-depth discussions on the transformative potential of AI, exploring its theoretical foundations, practical applications, and societal implications.