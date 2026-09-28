ETV Bharat / technology

Renault Triber Turbo Launched In India At Rs 7.84 Lakh With 100PS Power

Hyderabad: Renault has added a turbocharged engine to the popular MPV, Triber, in India. It is priced at Rs 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Until now, the Triber was sold only with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine. The new turbo model adds more choice to the budget MPV lineup.

Renault Triber Turbo: Engine

The Triber Turbo uses the 1.0-litre three-cylinder TCe 100 turbo-petrol engine, the same unit found in the 1.0-litre version of the Renault Duster. In the Duster, this engine makes around 100PS of power and 166Nm of torque.

In the Triber, it makes the same 100PS of power, but gives more torque, at 180Nm. This is due to a completely new engine control unit called the Renault Engine Management System (REMS).

The Triber Turbo also gets a new cooling system with a BLDC fan. It takes in 35 per cent more air than the naturally aspirated Triber, which helps keep the engine cool.

Renault Triber Turbo: Suspension and brakes

The Triber Turbo has offset springs with advanced valve technology to keep the car steady. It also gets anti-roll bars at the front and rear. The dampers have been tuned to reduce body roll, even though the car is heavier than before.