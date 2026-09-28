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Renault Triber Turbo Launched In India At Rs 7.84 Lakh With 100PS Power

Renault has launched the Triber Turbo MPV in India, adding a turbo-petrol engine, along with tweaked suspension and brakes.

Renault Triber Turbo Launched In India At Rs 7.84 Lakh With 100PS Power
Renault Triber Turbo launched in India. (Image Credit: Renault)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 28, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Renault has added a turbocharged engine to the popular MPV, Triber, in India. It is priced at Rs 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Until now, the Triber was sold only with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine. The new turbo model adds more choice to the budget MPV lineup.

Renault Triber Turbo: Engine

The Triber Turbo uses the 1.0-litre three-cylinder TCe 100 turbo-petrol engine, the same unit found in the 1.0-litre version of the Renault Duster. In the Duster, this engine makes around 100PS of power and 166Nm of torque.

In the Triber, it makes the same 100PS of power, but gives more torque, at 180Nm. This is due to a completely new engine control unit called the Renault Engine Management System (REMS).

The Triber Turbo also gets a new cooling system with a BLDC fan. It takes in 35 per cent more air than the naturally aspirated Triber, which helps keep the engine cool.

Renault Triber Turbo: Suspension and brakes

The Triber Turbo has offset springs with advanced valve technology to keep the car steady. It also gets anti-roll bars at the front and rear. The dampers have been tuned to reduce body roll, even though the car is heavier than before.

Low-drag brake callipers have been added to help fuel economy reach as high as 21kmpl.

Renault Triber Turbo: Exterior

The Triber Turbo retain the same exterior design and styling as the NA engine counterpart. It keeps the glossy black grille with new vertical slats and a new 2D Renault logo. It also has LED projector headlights, eyebrow-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and LED fog lamps at the lower front corners.

The MPV gets the same 15-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and cladding over the wheel arches and doors. The rear has the same LED taillamps and Triber badge. The only big change outside is a new Turbo badge.

Renault Triber Turbo: Interior

The cabin of the Triber Turbo is the same as the NA Triber. It includes an 8-inch floating touchscreen system, a 7-inch semi-digital driver's display, push-button start-stop, manual air-conditioning with rear vents, remote keyless entry, a wireless phone charger, and a 6-speaker sound system.

Also Read: Renault Triber Facelift Launched In India With Design And Feature Upgrades: Price, Features

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RENAULT TRIBER TURBO FEATURES
RENAULT TRIBER TURBO SPECIFICATIONS
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RENAULT TRIBER TURBO

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