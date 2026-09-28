Renault Triber Turbo Launched In India At Rs 7.84 Lakh With 100PS Power
Renault has launched the Triber Turbo MPV in India, adding a turbo-petrol engine, along with tweaked suspension and brakes.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Renault has added a turbocharged engine to the popular MPV, Triber, in India. It is priced at Rs 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Until now, the Triber was sold only with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine. The new turbo model adds more choice to the budget MPV lineup.
Renault Triber Turbo: Engine
The Triber Turbo uses the 1.0-litre three-cylinder TCe 100 turbo-petrol engine, the same unit found in the 1.0-litre version of the Renault Duster. In the Duster, this engine makes around 100PS of power and 166Nm of torque.
In the Triber, it makes the same 100PS of power, but gives more torque, at 180Nm. This is due to a completely new engine control unit called the Renault Engine Management System (REMS).
The Triber Turbo also gets a new cooling system with a BLDC fan. It takes in 35 per cent more air than the naturally aspirated Triber, which helps keep the engine cool.
Renault Triber Turbo: Suspension and brakes
The Triber Turbo has offset springs with advanced valve technology to keep the car steady. It also gets anti-roll bars at the front and rear. The dampers have been tuned to reduce body roll, even though the car is heavier than before.
Low-drag brake callipers have been added to help fuel economy reach as high as 21kmpl.
Renault Triber Turbo: Exterior
The Triber Turbo retain the same exterior design and styling as the NA engine counterpart. It keeps the glossy black grille with new vertical slats and a new 2D Renault logo. It also has LED projector headlights, eyebrow-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and LED fog lamps at the lower front corners.
The MPV gets the same 15-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and cladding over the wheel arches and doors. The rear has the same LED taillamps and Triber badge. The only big change outside is a new Turbo badge.
Renault Triber Turbo: Interior
The cabin of the Triber Turbo is the same as the NA Triber. It includes an 8-inch floating touchscreen system, a 7-inch semi-digital driver's display, push-button start-stop, manual air-conditioning with rear vents, remote keyless entry, a wireless phone charger, and a 6-speaker sound system.