ETV Bharat / technology

Renault Launches New Kiger Evolution+ Variant With Auto AC, Priced from Rs 6.99 Lakh

The Kiger Evolution+ trim includes all features found in the standard Evolution trim, along with additional upgrades. These include a Smart Access Card with push start/stop functionality, auto climate control, and wireless smartphone connectivity. The trim also adds a height-adjustable driver seat and slightly raised fabric upholstery.

Hyderabad: Renault has expanded the variant lineup of its subcompact SUV Kiger in India with the launch of a new Evolution+ trim. It is priced from Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is available with both naturally aspirated (NA) engine options and a turbocharged engine with a manual gearbox. The 1.0-litre turbocharged engine with manual transmission is priced at Rs 7.89 lakh. The company has further added a turbo manual option to the Techno variant, which now comes with a five-speed manual gearbox. This option was previously only available with a CVT automatic unit.

Screenshot of Kiger's Evolution+ variant (Image Credit: Renault)

Updated Variant Lineup

With the addition of the Evolution+ trim, the total number of Kiger variants has increased from nine to thirteen. Five variants — Evolution+, Tecno MT, Tecno CVT, Emotion MT, and Emotion CVT — are powered by the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The remaining eight variants, including Authentic MT, Evolution MT, Evolution AMT, Evolution+ MT, Evolution+ AMT, Tecno MT, Tecno AMT, and Emotion MT, are equipped with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine.

Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing in Renault India, commented on the launch of the new variant. He said the company's focus has always been on innovation and making mobility easier for customers. He added that the updated Kiger range brings turbo performance, premium features, and greater choice within easy reach.

Hidalgo further said that as customer expectations evolve, accessibility today goes beyond price and is about delivering a more complete and rewarding ownership experience. He added that the update reflects Renault's efforts to make features and technology more accessible, while staying true to the Kiger's performance promise.