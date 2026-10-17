Renault Duster Strong Hybrid Version Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 16.99 Lakh
Renault has launched the hybrid version of the new Duster SUV in India. The vehicle is said to provide an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 29kmpl.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Renault has launched the strong hybrid version of its popular mid-size SUV, Duster, in India. It features the French automaker's Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 engine. The SUV is said to have an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-certified fuel efficiency of 29kmpl and a combined driving range of up to 1,400km.
The automaker says this engine is aimed at buyers looking for lower fuel consumption along with stronger performance.
Prices start from Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With the introduction of the Duster Hybrid, Renault enters the competitive strong hybrid segment, which features rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
Renault Duster Hybrid: Price and availability
The Renault Duster Hybrid version is priced at Rs 16.99 lakh for the Evolution variant, Rs 18.99 lakh for the Techno trim, and Rs 19.49 lakh for the top-spec Emotion model. All prices are ex-showroom. Renault claims that the new hybrid variant can help owners save up to Rs 1,46,291 in fuel costs when compared to a traditional diesel counterpart.
Bookings for the SUV are live for a token amount of Rs 21,000 via Renault's official website and authorised dealerships. The strong hybrid SUV comes with a 7-years or 1.5 lakh km standard warranty, along with 8-year or 1.60 lakh km battery warranty. It also gets Renault Protect 360 with 3-year insurance, maintenance coverage and assured buyback for Rs 89,900.
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Evolution
|Rs 16.99 lakh
|Techno
|Rs 18.99 lakh
|Emotion
|Rs 19.49 lakh
Renault Duster Hybrid: Engine
The new model is powered by Renault's E-Tech 160 hybrid system, which combines a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 1.4kWh battery and two electric motors. The whole system produces 158bhp of power and 208Nm of torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Renault claims that the Duster Hybrid can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.6 seconds.
The SUV has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 29kmpl. The French automaker claims that the vehicle can run in an-all electric mode for up to 80 per cent of city driving.
Renault Duster Hybrid: Features
The Duster Hybrid share the core convenience and safety features as the non-hybrid petrol versions. Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display, 10.25-inch digital driver's display. wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 6-way power adjustable and ventilated front seats, panoramic glass sunroof, and more.
In terms of safety, the Renault Duster has a BNCAP 5-star safety rating, 6 airbags (standard), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Level-2 ADAS safety suite, and more.