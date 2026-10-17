ETV Bharat / technology

Renault Duster Strong Hybrid Version Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 16.99 Lakh

Hyderabad: Renault has launched the strong hybrid version of its popular mid-size SUV, Duster, in India. It features the French automaker's Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 engine. The SUV is said to have an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-certified fuel efficiency of 29kmpl and a combined driving range of up to 1,400km.

The automaker says this engine is aimed at buyers looking for lower fuel consumption along with stronger performance.

Prices start from Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With the introduction of the Duster Hybrid, Renault enters the competitive strong hybrid segment, which features rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Renault Duster Hybrid: Price and availability

The Renault Duster Hybrid version is priced at Rs 16.99 lakh for the Evolution variant, Rs 18.99 lakh for the Techno trim, and Rs 19.49 lakh for the top-spec Emotion model. All prices are ex-showroom. Renault claims that the new hybrid variant can help owners save up to Rs 1,46,291 in fuel costs when compared to a traditional diesel counterpart.

Bookings for the SUV are live for a token amount of Rs 21,000 via Renault's official website and authorised dealerships. The strong hybrid SUV comes with a 7-years or 1.5 lakh km standard warranty, along with 8-year or 1.60 lakh km battery warranty. It also gets Renault Protect 360 with 3-year insurance, maintenance coverage and assured buyback for Rs 89,900.