Renault Duster Hybrid Set To Launch In India On October 17
Renault will launch the hybrid version of its Duster SUV in India, offering a new powertrain option alongside existing petrol engines.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Renault is preparing to launch the hybrid version of its Duster SUV on October 17, 2026. The new engine called E-tech 160 will become the third powertrain option in the Duster lineup, joining the existing 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines.
However, the official channels of the French automaker have not yet revealed a launch date. Several automobile publications specify the exact date. Carwale's report says, "The invite goes on to say, Dear diesel, thank you for the ride, We will take it from here," clearly highlighting that major automobile publications have already received the media invite for the launch event of the hybrid version of the Duster SUV.
Speaking at an earlier launch event this year, Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President of Renault India, said the hybrid powertrain had received a strong response from customers. He noted that the company had already sold out its entire stock for the year and was working to increase production capacity.
According to Renault, most interest has come from urban markets, with 39 per cent of total bookings in metro cities being for the hybrid variant.
Hybrid powertrain details
The hybrid system uses a 1.8-litre GDI petrol engine paired with a 1.4kWh battery pack, together producing 158bhp of power and 172Nm of torque. The setup includes an 8-speed automatic transmission and two electric motors. Renault claims the Duster Hybrid can achieve a total range of up to 1,000km.
The company says that during everyday city driving, the Duster Hybrid can run in fully electric mode for up to 80 per cent of the time. According to Renault, this capability reduces fuel consumption by up to 40 per cent compared with a car running purely on an internal combustion engine.
Besides EV mode, Renault's hybrid system switches between four other driving modes using a multimode gearbox with 15 settings. In Dynamic Hybrid mode, the engine and electric motor work together to power the wheels.
In Electric Motion mode, only the electric motor drives the wheels while the petrol engine charges the battery. There is also a standalone ICE mode, where the petrol engine alone powers the wheels, and an energy recovery mode, which allows the electric motor to regenerate charge when the car slows down.
The strong hybrid setup is expected to help make up for the absence of a diesel engine option in the new Duster. Once launched, the Renault Duster hybrid will go head-to-head with strong-hybrid rivals in the compact SUV segment, including the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.