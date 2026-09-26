ETV Bharat / technology

Renault Duster Hybrid Set To Launch In India On October 17

Hyderabad: Renault is preparing to launch the hybrid version of its Duster SUV on October 17, 2026. The new engine called E-tech 160 will become the third powertrain option in the Duster lineup, joining the existing 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines.

However, the official channels of the French automaker have not yet revealed a launch date. Several automobile publications specify the exact date. Carwale's report says, "The invite goes on to say, Dear diesel, thank you for the ride, We will take it from here," clearly highlighting that major automobile publications have already received the media invite for the launch event of the hybrid version of the Duster SUV.

Speaking at an earlier launch event this year, Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President of Renault India, said the hybrid powertrain had received a strong response from customers. He noted that the company had already sold out its entire stock for the year and was working to increase production capacity.

According to Renault, most interest has come from urban markets, with 39 per cent of total bookings in metro cities being for the hybrid variant.