ETV Bharat / technology

Renault Duster Adventure Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Renault Duster Adventure Edition is priced around Rs 50,000 cheaper than the standard Techno trim, making it a better value proposition. It is worth noting that despite carrying most features of the Techno variant, the Adventure Edition is priced Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 lower, while also adding cosmetic enhancements.

Hyderabad: Renault has expanded the Duster lineup and introduced a special Adventure Edition in India. It comes with turbo-petrol engine options and is priced between Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The French automaker has positioned the Duster Adventure Edition SUV between the mid-spec Evolution and Techno trim levels.

The special edition SUV is similar to the standard model in terms of design and dimensions. However, externally it sports Adventure Edition badging, exclusive Adventure Edition decals inspired by Leh, new body embellishments for a tough look, and rugged styling elements for a bolder presence.

Inside, the SUV comes with Adventure Edition floor mats and variant-specific exclusive interior detailing.

The Adventure Edition is based on the Evolution variant and adds several features from the Techno trim, including full LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Furthermore, it gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen, connected car services (Renault Connect), 17-inch alloy wheels, and more.

Renault Duster Adventure Edition: Powertrain

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generates 99 bhp and 166 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 161 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. This engine comes with 6-speed manual and 6-speed DCT transmission options.