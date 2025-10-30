ETV Bharat / technology

Reliance Jio Offers Free Google AI Pro Plan Worth Rs 35,100 To Select Users: Check Eligibility

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries' artificial intelligence arm, Reliance Intelligence, has partnered with Google to offer free access to Google AI Pro for 18 months to select Jio 5G users. The plan, worth Rs 35,100, includes higher access to Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, higher limits to generate images and videos with their state-of-the-art image and video models, expanded access to Notebook LM, 2 TB of cloud storage, and more.

The development follows Google's July announcement offering free Gemini AI Pro plan access for one year, valued at Rs 19,500, to Indian students aged 18 and above. While Google's offer provided free access to Gemini AI Pro to students for 12 months, RIL's partnership with Google extends the benefits to eligible Jio users for 18 months.

"Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered, where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow," RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

Eligibility: Access to the Gemini AI Pro plan will be given to unlimited 5G plan subscribers of Jio in the age group of 18-25 years. RIL says that the plan will swiftly expand to include every Jio customer nationwide in the shortest time possible. Eligible Jio users can activate this offer via the MyJio app.

Earlier, telecom operator Bharti Airtel partnered with Perplexity to offer free access to the Perplexity Pro subscription worth Rs 17,000 to all its users in India. Notably, the free subscription is available for all 360 million Airtel customers, including prepaid and postpaid mobile users as well as broadband customers.