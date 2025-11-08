Google AI Pro Subscription Is Now Available For Free For 25+ Years Users: How To Claim
The Google AI Pro subscription includes features such as the Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model, Veo 3.1 Fast, AI-powered Google Workspace, and more.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Reliance Jio has started offering a complimentary 18-month free access to the Google AI Pro subscription for all its users. This marks the latest development in the partnership between Reliance Jio and Google. The Indian telecom operator initially rolled out this offer to users who were aged between 18 and 25, which has now been expanded to all users.
Google AI Pro subscription: Benefits and pricing
The complimentary Google AI Pro subscription offers all the features found in the paid version. With the help of this free offer, users will be able to access Google’s latest Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model, which will unlock advanced tools for image generation, coding, in-depth research, and more.
One of the highlighting features is Veo 3.1 Fast, which enables users to generate AI-powered videos using text prompts, integrating proper sound and dialogue. The complimentary plan offers Jio users Gemini Code Assist IDE extensions and the Gemini Command Line Interface (CLI) with increased usage limits.
From words to moving visuals - Gemini Veo 3 brings your imagination to life.— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) October 31, 2025
Get exclusive access to pro plan of Google Gemini for 18 months, with your Jio Unlimited 5G plan for FREE.
Enjoy unlimited chats, 2TB cloud storage, video generation on Veo 3.1, image generation with… pic.twitter.com/OUHzcr8Uvu
Along with these, Pro users will benefit from a seamless AI experience across Google Workspace apps like Drive, Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Admin, Chats, and others. The free subscription also includes 2TB of cloud storage, along with Google’s AI-powered apps such as Whisk, Flow, and NotebookLM with higher usage limits.
How to claim the free Google AI Pro subscription?
To avail this offer, individuals must have an active Jio SIM card with an unlimited 5G plan. Once this condition is fulfilled, users can claim the free Google AI Pro subscription.
Step 1: Open the MyJio app. (Download the app from either the Google Play Store or App Store, if it has not been done.)
Step 2: Once you enter the Home Page, look for the Early Access banner at the top of the interface.
Step 3: Tap Claim Now within the banner.
Step 4: After clicking the banner, a new browser window will open, displaying the details of the offer.
Step 5: Scroll down the screen and select Agree to confirm.
Once all these steps are completed, users can open the Gemini app to verify whether their Pro subscription has been successfully activated.