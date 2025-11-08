ETV Bharat / technology

Google AI Pro Subscription Is Now Available For Free For 25+ Years Users: How To Claim

Hyderabad: Reliance Jio has started offering a complimentary 18-month free access to the Google AI Pro subscription for all its users. This marks the latest development in the partnership between Reliance Jio and Google. The Indian telecom operator initially rolled out this offer to users who were aged between 18 and 25, which has now been expanded to all users.

Google AI Pro subscription: Benefits and pricing

The complimentary Google AI Pro subscription offers all the features found in the paid version. With the help of this free offer, users will be able to access Google’s latest Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model, which will unlock advanced tools for image generation, coding, in-depth research, and more.

One of the highlighting features is Veo 3.1 Fast, which enables users to generate AI-powered videos using text prompts, integrating proper sound and dialogue. The complimentary plan offers Jio users Gemini Code Assist IDE extensions and the Gemini Command Line Interface (CLI) with increased usage limits.

Along with these, Pro users will benefit from a seamless AI experience across Google Workspace apps like Drive, Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Admin, Chats, and others. The free subscription also includes 2TB of cloud storage, along with Google’s AI-powered apps such as Whisk, Flow, and NotebookLM with higher usage limits.

How to claim the free Google AI Pro subscription?