ETV Bharat / technology

Reliance And Meta To Build 168 MW AI Data Centre In Gujarat, Will Be Powered By Renewable Energy

New Delhi: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has partnered with the US tech giant Meta to develop a 168 MW (megawatt) data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Planned to be delivered within two years, the facility will provide capacity lease to Meta, with an option to scale.

Notably, it will be the first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India for Meta, the joint statement said, adding that the new capacity represents a significant milestone in India's emergence as a global hub for AI infrastructure. The facility will serve Meta's global infrastructure, supporting its core business and AI compute needs.

Under the agreement, RIL will deliver comprehensive end-to-end services covering the entire lifecycle of the data centre, from design and construction to the management of utilities, renewable power supply, network connectivity, and fully managed operations. This makes RIL a single-window solutions provider for the project.

"This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India's digital infrastructure. Building India's first built-to-suit data centre for a global technology leader of Meta's scale demonstrates India's readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution," Reliance Industries Limited, Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani said. "Jamnagar will become a landmark destination for hyperscale AI computing, and we are proud to partner with Meta to make this vision a reality."