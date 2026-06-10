Reliance And Meta To Build 168 MW AI Data Centre In Gujarat, Will Be Powered By Renewable Energy
Reliance and Meta will build a 168 MW renewable-powered data centre in Jamnagar, marking Meta’s first built-to-suit facility in India.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
New Delhi: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has partnered with the US tech giant Meta to develop a 168 MW (megawatt) data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Planned to be delivered within two years, the facility will provide capacity lease to Meta, with an option to scale.
Notably, it will be the first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India for Meta, the joint statement said, adding that the new capacity represents a significant milestone in India's emergence as a global hub for AI infrastructure. The facility will serve Meta's global infrastructure, supporting its core business and AI compute needs.
Under the agreement, RIL will deliver comprehensive end-to-end services covering the entire lifecycle of the data centre, from design and construction to the management of utilities, renewable power supply, network connectivity, and fully managed operations. This makes RIL a single-window solutions provider for the project.
"This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India's digital infrastructure. Building India's first built-to-suit data centre for a global technology leader of Meta's scale demonstrates India's readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution," Reliance Industries Limited, Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani said. "Jamnagar will become a landmark destination for hyperscale AI computing, and we are proud to partner with Meta to make this vision a reality."
Another highlight of the data centre is the claim that it will be powered by renewable energy and cooled with desalinated seawater. Meta is separately partnering with two leading clean energy providers in India, CleanMax and Fourth Partner Energy, to back nearly 1GW of renewable energy.
This is a significant aspect, as data centre structures around the world have started to become synonymous with environmental hazards due to the energy demand and water requirements for their operation.
According to the statement, Gujarat’s strategic location offers major advantages for large-scale data centre operations, including strong delivery capability, access to renewable energy and water, proximity to India’s western submarine cable landing stations, and Jio’s extensive fibre network.
Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said, "We're proud to be working with Reliance to build our first AI-enabled data centre in India. This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India's economy," Zuckerberg said.
Notably, this is not the first time Meta and Reliance Industries have come together. Back in 2020, Meta invested $5.7 billion in RIL-owned Jio Platforms to gain a foothold in India's booming digital economy.