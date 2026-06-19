ETV Bharat / technology

Reliance AGM 2026: JioHotstar Unveils GenAI Media Studio, AI Snapshot And In-App Shopping

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, June 19, announced a new suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features for JioHotstar, alongside updates for its media and entertainment business.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, unveiled JioStar GenAI Media Studio (JAMS) at the AGM. He described JAMS as an AI-native content production platform built to streamline content creation for Indian and global audiences. He said JAMS handles the entire production process, covering ideation, storytelling, image generation, audio creation, video production, and content workflows.

AI Snapshot offers personalised recaps

AI Snapshot was among the main announcements of the AGM. It is a personalised content feature that automatically generates customised recaps by piecing together key moments from a programme into a single narrative. Reliance described it as a "personal story engine," designed to let users catch up on missed content without watching an entire episode or series.