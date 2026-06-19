Reliance AGM 2026: JioHotstar Unveils GenAI Media Studio, AI Snapshot And In-App Shopping
JioHotstar unveils GenAI Media Studio, personalised AI Snapshot recaps, in-app Content Commerce, and Multiview at RIL's 49th AGM, alongside record user numbers.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, June 19, announced a new suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features for JioHotstar, alongside updates for its media and entertainment business.
Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, unveiled JioStar GenAI Media Studio (JAMS) at the AGM. He described JAMS as an AI-native content production platform built to streamline content creation for Indian and global audiences. He said JAMS handles the entire production process, covering ideation, storytelling, image generation, audio creation, video production, and content workflows.
TADKA is a world of 100+ microdramas, built for the next generation of storytelling.— JioStar (@JioStar) June 18, 2026
Conversational Discovery is an AI-powered guide where every query sparks new discoveries across an endless universe of content.
AI Snapshot offers personalised recaps
AI Snapshot was among the main announcements of the AGM. It is a personalised content feature that automatically generates customised recaps by piecing together key moments from a programme into a single narrative. Reliance described it as a "personal story engine," designed to let users catch up on missed content without watching an entire episode or series.
Content Commerce brings shopping into the viewing experience
Reliance also introduced Content Commerce, a marketplace built directly into the JioHotstar app. It allows users to shop without leaving the platform while watching their favourite show or series. The company said it had already tested the feature during IPL matches. It worked with Swiggy to let viewers order food while watching the cricket live.
Multiview and platform scale
Multiview will allow users to watch multiple content feeds, ranging from sports, entertainment, and news, simultaneously on a single screen in a side-by-side layout, removing the need to switch between streams.
Reliance used the AGM to highlight the platform's growth, revealing that JioHotstar averaged 451 million monthly active users over the past year. The company also said JioHotstar has become the first Indian paid OTT platform to cross one billion downloads, underscoring the scale of its media ecosystem, which spans JioStar, Jio Studios, Network18, and JioHotstar.