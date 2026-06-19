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Reliance AGM 2026: JioHotstar Unveils GenAI Media Studio, AI Snapshot And In-App Shopping

JioHotstar unveils GenAI Media Studio, personalised AI Snapshot recaps, in-app Content Commerce, and Multiview at RIL's 49th AGM, alongside record user numbers.

Reliance AGM 2026: JioHotstar Unveils GenAI Media Studio, AI Snapshot And In-App Shopping
JAMS launched at RIL 49th AGM (Image Credit: YouTube/Reliance Updates)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 19, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, June 19, announced a new suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features for JioHotstar, alongside updates for its media and entertainment business.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, unveiled JioStar GenAI Media Studio (JAMS) at the AGM. He described JAMS as an AI-native content production platform built to streamline content creation for Indian and global audiences. He said JAMS handles the entire production process, covering ideation, storytelling, image generation, audio creation, video production, and content workflows.

AI Snapshot offers personalised recaps

AI Snapshot was among the main announcements of the AGM. It is a personalised content feature that automatically generates customised recaps by piecing together key moments from a programme into a single narrative. Reliance described it as a "personal story engine," designed to let users catch up on missed content without watching an entire episode or series.

Reliance AGM 2026: JioHotstar Unveils GenAI Media Studio, AI Snapshot And In-App Shopping
AI Snapshot allows users to get a customised recap from a programme. (Image Credit: YouTube/Reliance Updates)

Content Commerce brings shopping into the viewing experience

Reliance also introduced Content Commerce, a marketplace built directly into the JioHotstar app. It allows users to shop without leaving the platform while watching their favourite show or series. The company said it had already tested the feature during IPL matches. It worked with Swiggy to let viewers order food while watching the cricket live.

Reliance AGM 2026: JioHotstar Unveils GenAI Media Studio, AI Snapshot And In-App Shopping
Users can shop the clothes worn by actors in a movie within the JioHotstar app. (Image Credit: YouTube/Reliance Updates)

Multiview and platform scale

Multiview will allow users to watch multiple content feeds, ranging from sports, entertainment, and news, simultaneously on a single screen in a side-by-side layout, removing the need to switch between streams.

Reliance used the AGM to highlight the platform's growth, revealing that JioHotstar averaged 451 million monthly active users over the past year. The company also said JioHotstar has become the first Indian paid OTT platform to cross one billion downloads, underscoring the scale of its media ecosystem, which spans JioStar, Jio Studios, Network18, and JioHotstar.

Also Read: Reliance AGM 2026: Jio Unveils AI Voice Agent, TeleFrame Agents and Five New IQ Apps

TAGGED:

AI SNAPSHOT JIOHOTSTAR
CONTENT COMMERCE JIOHOTSTAR
RIL AGM 2026
RELIANCE
JIOHOTSTAR GENAI MEDIA STUDIO

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