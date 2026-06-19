Reliance AGM 2026: Jio Unveils AI Voice Agent, TeleFrame Agents and Five New IQ Apps
Reliance unveils five new AI apps, a voice-activated Jio call agent, and the agentic Jio TeleFrame platform at its AGM, expanding AI access across India.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) conducted its 49th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, June 19, to unveil a suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovations across its Jio platforms, including a voice-activated AI agent for calls and a new family of agentic AI tools.
During the keynote, the conglomerate announced five new AI-backed apps for the Indian market, including JioBharat IQ, AI Vyapar, JioHealth IQ, JioLearn IQ, and JioKrishi IQ. All five apps will support 22 Indian languages and will be made available to Jio customers.
Five new AI companions for India
JioBharat IQ has been positioned as a personal AI companion capable of answering a wide range of user queries, while AI Vyapar is aimed at small merchants and businesses, designed to boost productivity and improve customer experience.
24/n Reliance Intelligence is building trusted, affordable, and multilingual AI services designed to be accessible in 22 Indian languages: JioBharatIQ, AI Vyapar, JioHealthIQ, JioLearnIQ, and JioKrishiIQ. Each service is designed around one simple principle: AI must be easy to…— Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) June 19, 2026
JioHealth IQ will serve as an AI-powered healthcare companion, and JioLearn IQ will support students by enabling them to study in their native language.
JioKrishi IQ has been introduced as an agriculture-focused companion, helping farmers with queries on crops, seeds, weather, and other farming-related matters.
AI integrated directly into the Jio network
Beyond standalone apps, Reliance confirmed plans to embed AI directly into the Jio network itself. A new AI agent will be able to respond to subscriber queries during live calls and will be available in all Indian regional languages. The agent can be triggered with the voice command "Hey Jio."
The tool will also transcribe calls, identify up to ten unique speakers on a conference call, and generate AI-powered call summaries.
25/n Unlike global AI platforms that build in English and translate later, Jio is building AI natively in Indian languages. Bharat ka AI Bhartiya Bhasha mei bolega. Bharat ke dilon ko jodega. Bharat ki tasveer aur takdeer badlega. What we are building is AI for India. AI by…— Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) June 19, 2026
Reliance said the AI agent can take additional action on behalf of users, such as ordering food, booking a cab, reserving restaurant tables, or adding participants to a conference call, with the agent placing calls to those participants automatically. The company has positioned the feature as a digital assistant available "on every call."
Jio TeleFrame brings agentic AI together
Reliance also unveiled Jio TeleFrame, a voice-first agentic AI operating system that brings together its family of AI agents. TeleFrame will generate context-based answers and act on users' behalf, but only function after receiving their permission. Like the voice agent, it will be available across all Indian regional languages.
The system is designed to eliminate the need for standalone apps or manual online searches to complete tasks. Reliance noted that Jio TeleFrame will maintain a record of all actions it performs and will support agentic shopping for subscribers, though users must provide explicit consent before the AI agent processes any payments on their behalf.