ETV Bharat / technology

Reliance AGM 2026: Jio Unveils AI Voice Agent, TeleFrame Agents and Five New IQ Apps

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) conducted its 49th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, June 19, to unveil a suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovations across its Jio platforms, including a voice-activated AI agent for calls and a new family of agentic AI tools.

During the keynote, the conglomerate announced five new AI-backed apps for the Indian market, including JioBharat IQ, AI Vyapar, JioHealth IQ, JioLearn IQ, and JioKrishi IQ. All five apps will support 22 Indian languages and will be made available to Jio customers.

Five new AI companions for India

JioBharat IQ has been positioned as a personal AI companion capable of answering a wide range of user queries, while AI Vyapar is aimed at small merchants and businesses, designed to boost productivity and improve customer experience.

JioHealth IQ will serve as an AI-powered healthcare companion, and JioLearn IQ will support students by enabling them to study in their native language.

JioKrishi IQ has been introduced as an agriculture-focused companion, helping farmers with queries on crops, seeds, weather, and other farming-related matters.