Reliance AGM 2026: Jio Platforms To Launch 1,600 LEO Satellties; Anant Ambani Unveils Mega Green Energy Push
Reliance's 49th AGM unveiled Jio's 1,650-satellite LEO plan to rival Starlink, alongside Anant Ambani's ambitious announcements for a green energy, hydrogen, and renewable hub.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) used its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to announce the deployment of its own constellation of 1,600 to 1,650 low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites under its digital arm, Jio Platforms. The announcement was made by Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) and Managing Director of Jio Platforms.
The deployment of the LEO satellites is said to be done at an altitude of about 650 km, over the next two to three years. It will be carried out by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).
It is worth noting that Jio Platforms is the first Indian entity that seeks to enter the lucrative LEO segment, which is dominated by Elon Musk-owned Starlink with around 10,000 satellites in space.
Along with this, Anant Ambani, Executive Director of RIL, in the AGM, presented its green energy business as its next major growth engine.
Shri Akash Ambani on Jio's plans for satellite communications and building a satellite broadband ecosystem for India.— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) June 20, 2026
#Jio #RILAGM2026 pic.twitter.com/P4ALOfBqL3
What is a LEO satellite?
LEO satellites are those artificial satellites that orbit the Earth at an altitude of up to 2,000 km, and enable fast, low-latency communication at high resolution. As these satellites are in a zone above the Earth’s atmosphere, they can maintain storm signal connections with ground stations.
LEO satellites work in interconnected constellations of hundreds or thousands of satellites to provide global coverage. This helps the system to be resilient, even if a satellite from the constellation goes offline, others in the network can take over its coverage area.
Key Features of LEO satellites
Reduced altitude: Unlike traditional satellites that sit tens of thousands of kilometres away, LEO satellites orbit much closer to Earth. This allows for smaller antennas and simpler user equipment, making them easier to deploy in remote or logistically challenging areas.
Minimum latency: Latency refers to the time data takes to travel from sender to receiver. LEO networks offer latency of just 20 to 30 milliseconds, similar to 4G or fibre-optic broadband. This makes them ideal for real-time uses such as remote machinery control and high-definition video calls.
High transfer rate: Their closeness to Earth allows LEO satellites to use frequencies that support faster, denser data transmission. This high bandwidth is vital for monitoring industrial equipment that generates huge volumes of signals every second. LEO satellites are expected to function as a "distributed cloud," processing data in milliseconds before it reaches the ground, giving remote operations far greater independence.
Orbital velocity and dynamic coverage: As LEO satellites move quickly, a single satellite cannot maintain constant coverage over one area. However, when many satellites work together as a network, they provide consistent global coverage, even over oceans, polar regions and deserts, places where laying cables or building phone towers is impractical or too costly.
48/n We are progressing towards operating Jamnagar as the world’s first end-to-end autonomous refinery - an industrial milestone that will define the next era of global refining. Jio-bp petrol and diesel volumes grew 29% YoY with the retail network growing to nearly 2,200…— Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) June 19, 2026
How LEO Satellites Work
A LEO satellite network typically consists of multiple satellites, ground-based user terminals and control stations that manage data traffic. Their low orbit reduces delay and speeds up data transfer, which is essential for real-time applications.
These networks rely on large constellations, sometimes made up of hundreds or thousands of satellites working together. Since each satellite is always moving relative to Earth, the network must constantly hand off connections from one satellite to the next, ensuring uninterrupted service for users. This system only works effectively with a high number of satellites in orbit.
Production ramps up at Jamnagar Giga Complex
Anant Ambani at the AGM mentioned that the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex covers 5,000 acres in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He said that this is one of the world's most integrated clean energy manufacturing hubs.
Ambani said that the site has already produced around 1 GW of HJT solar modules, with this advanced cell technology becoming the first of its kind to receive ALMM listing in India.
50/n Reliance has committed to scale its BESS and Cell Giga Factory to 120 GWh of annual capacity. When commissioned, this will make Reliance one of the world’s largest manufacturers of lithium iron phosphate batteries – a strategic imperative for national resilience: Anant M.…— Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) June 19, 2026
The company said that it is also scaling up its battery gigafactory and electrolyser plant, aiming to make its combined solar and battery setup one of the most cost-effective sources of round-the-clock green power anywhere in the world.
World's largest renewable hub coming up in Kutch
Reliance is also building a massive renewable energy hub in Kutch, Gujarat, spread across 550,000 acres, an area nearly three times the size of Singapore. Anant Ambani said it ranks among the world's largest single-site solar projects, with the capacity to produce 55 megawatts of solar modules and 150 megawatt-hours of battery containers every day.
Once fully operational, the hub is expected to generate 40 billion units of electricity each year, around 3 per cent of India's total power demand.
By pairing solar energy with battery storage, the project aims to deliver round-the-clock green power, along with green hydrogen and green chemicals. Together, the Jamnagar complex and Kutch hub are expected to create close to 200,000 jobs.
53/n From FY27 onward, New Energy will begin contributing meaningfully to Reliance’s financial performance. Commercial revenues from solar modules start rolling in this year. The battery factory commissions this year. And the Samsung C&T agreement is not a promise – it is a…— Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) June 19, 2026
Push towards green hydrogen, battery storage and bioenergy
Reliance also wants to produce the world's cheapest green hydrogen and green chemicals through this integrated setup. The company plans to build 3 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen production capacity each year by 2032, backed by 20 GW of electrolysers and renewable energy. It also plans to scale up LFP battery production from the second half of 2026 to support round-the-clock green power with reliable storage.
In addition, Reliance is expanding rapidly in compressed biogas (CBG), and claims it now accounts for over 40 per cent of India's total CBG output. The company is also working towards building the world's largest bioenergy platform.