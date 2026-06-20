ETV Bharat / technology

Reliance AGM 2026: Jio Platforms To Launch 1,600 LEO Satellties; Anant Ambani Unveils Mega Green Energy Push

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) used its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to announce the deployment of its own constellation of 1,600 to 1,650 low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites under its digital arm, Jio Platforms. The announcement was made by Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) and Managing Director of Jio Platforms.

The deployment of the LEO satellites is said to be done at an altitude of about 650 km, over the next two to three years. It will be carried out by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

It is worth noting that Jio Platforms is the first Indian entity that seeks to enter the lucrative LEO segment, which is dominated by Elon Musk-owned Starlink with around 10,000 satellites in space.

Along with this, Anant Ambani, Executive Director of RIL, in the AGM, presented its green energy business as its next major growth engine.

What is a LEO satellite?

LEO satellites are those artificial satellites that orbit the Earth at an altitude of up to 2,000 km, and enable fast, low-latency communication at high resolution. As these satellites are in a zone above the Earth’s atmosphere, they can maintain storm signal connections with ground stations.

LEO satellites work in interconnected constellations of hundreds or thousands of satellites to provide global coverage. This helps the system to be resilient, even if a satellite from the constellation goes offline, others in the network can take over its coverage area.

Key Features of LEO satellites

Reduced altitude: Unlike traditional satellites that sit tens of thousands of kilometres away, LEO satellites orbit much closer to Earth. This allows for smaller antennas and simpler user equipment, making them easier to deploy in remote or logistically challenging areas.

Minimum latency: Latency refers to the time data takes to travel from sender to receiver. LEO networks offer latency of just 20 to 30 milliseconds, similar to 4G or fibre-optic broadband. This makes them ideal for real-time uses such as remote machinery control and high-definition video calls.

High transfer rate: Their closeness to Earth allows LEO satellites to use frequencies that support faster, denser data transmission. This high bandwidth is vital for monitoring industrial equipment that generates huge volumes of signals every second. LEO satellites are expected to function as a "distributed cloud," processing data in milliseconds before it reaches the ground, giving remote operations far greater independence.