ETV Bharat / technology

Redmi Turbo 5 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, 7,540mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

The first sale of the handset will start on June 19, 2026, at 12 PM IST, via Redmi's official website (mi.com), Amazon, and Xiaomi's authorised retail outlets.

The Redmi Turbo 5 comes in two RAM and storage options. The introductory limited period price for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is Rs 35,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is Rs 38,999. All models come in Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Turbo White shades.

Hyderabad: Redmi has expanded its smartphone lineup and launched the Turbo 5 in India. It is the first time that the Chinese phone maker has introduced the Turbo Series in the country. The Redmi Turbo 5 features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera module, and a 7,540mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

As part of launch offers, the Turbo 5 will receive an instant bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 for SBI, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank credit card holders and Credit Card EMIs. Moreover, the company is also offering a 9-month no-cost EMI option for the device.

Variant Price Colours First Sale On Availability 8GB + 256GB Rs 35,999 Asphalt Black | Nitro Blue | Turbo White June 19, 2026, at 12 PM IST mi.com | Amazon | Xiaomi's authorised retail outlets 12GB + 256GB Rs 38,999

Redmi Turbo 5: Specifications

The Redmi Turbo 5 measures 157.53 mm in length, 75.19 mm in width, and 8.18 mm in thickness. It weighs 204 grams. The handset features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 2,756 x 1,268 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,500 nits of peak brightness, Super Sunlight Eye-Protection, a touch sampling rate of up to 480Hz, an instant touch sampling rate of 2,560Hz, 12-bit colour depth, and TUV Triple Eye Care certification, among other features.

The device uses a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor with up to 3.4GHz peak clock speed. It is paired with a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU and NPU 880 for AI functions. The CPU is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. For thermal management, it features the Redmi 3D Ice Loop Cooling System.

It has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The handset has a 20MP AI front camera. It features the Redmi Pixel Matrix, which offers eight built-in colours with adjustable brightness. The ring lights can indicate notifications, incoming calls, rhythmic light effects and game lighting effects.

It has a 7,540mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. The handset carries an IP66/68/69/69K rating for dust and water resistance. It runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box.