ETV Bharat / technology

Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Date Confirmed, Claimed To Be "Fastest Redmi" Phone Yet

Hyderabad: Redmi, Xiaomi's sub-brand, has officially announced the launch date of the Turbo 5 in India. The handset is scheduled to arrive on June 16, 2026. The introduction of Turbo 5 will mark the first entry of the Turbo series in the Indian market, which will be sold exclusively through Amazon.

Redmi has advertised the Turbo 5 as the fastest and largest-battery smartphone in the brand's history — a bold claim that positions it against established players in the competitive mid-range segment.

Redmi Turbo 5: Chipset and performance

The Redmi Turbo 5 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, which the Chinese company says has achieved a benchmark score exceeding 2.3 million points on AnTuTu. This means the phone will offer strong performance for its price bracket. The phone supports up to 24GB of RAM, comprising 12GB of physical LPDDR5x memory alongside 12GB of virtual RAM expansion. Storage runs on the faster UFS 4.1 standard, though exact storage capacity options have yet to be disclosed.