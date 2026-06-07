Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Date Confirmed, Claimed To Be "Fastest Redmi" Phone Yet
Redmi has confirmed the launch date of the Turbo 5 in India, marking the series' debut in the country with flagship-grade performance.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: Redmi, Xiaomi's sub-brand, has officially announced the launch date of the Turbo 5 in India. The handset is scheduled to arrive on June 16, 2026. The introduction of Turbo 5 will mark the first entry of the Turbo series in the Indian market, which will be sold exclusively through Amazon.
Redmi has advertised the Turbo 5 as the fastest and largest-battery smartphone in the brand's history — a bold claim that positions it against established players in the competitive mid-range segment.
Redmi Turbo 5: Chipset and performance
The Redmi Turbo 5 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, which the Chinese company says has achieved a benchmark score exceeding 2.3 million points on AnTuTu. This means the phone will offer strong performance for its price bracket. The phone supports up to 24GB of RAM, comprising 12GB of physical LPDDR5x memory alongside 12GB of virtual RAM expansion. Storage runs on the faster UFS 4.1 standard, though exact storage capacity options have yet to be disclosed.
Speed has a new name.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 5, 2026
Introducing the all-new #REDMITurbo5, the fastest REDMI ever. Made to move fast, engineered to stay ahead, and designed for those who never slow down.
Always #ReadyWhenYouAre.
Launching on 16th June, 2026.
Get notified: https://t.co/W46X9IMmV4 pic.twitter.com/PJVGv6zb4d
Redmi Turbo 5: Display and Camera
Based on the Chinese variant already on sale, the Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The rear camera system pairs a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with an f/1.5 aperture alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens. A 20MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. Whether the Indian model will carry identical specifications remains to be confirmed at the time of launch.
Redmi Turbo 5: Battery Capacity
Battery capacity and charging details of the Turbo 5 have not yet been listed on the Redmi India website. However, the Chinese model has a 7,560mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. If the same capacity comes to the Indian version, the device would be a game-changer, becoming the first handset in the mid-range segment to feature such a large battery.
Colour options are expected to include black, white, and light green, according to promotional teasers published ahead of the launch.
Redmi has not yet announced pricing for the Indian market, with full details set to be revealed on June 16.