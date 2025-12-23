ETV Bharat / technology

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced, Display And Battery Details Revealed

According to a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G, the device will feature a 12.1-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision Brilliance. It will pack a 12,000mAh battery. Xiaomi confirmed that other details will be revealed in the coming days.

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has announced the launch date of the upcoming Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G in India. The tablet will be launched on January 6, 2025. This announcement comes shortly after the company teased the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G‘s launch in India. Along with this, Xiaomi has also revealed several details about the upcoming tablet, including its battery and display. The tablet will be available for purchase via the Xiaomi India online store. It is worth noting that the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G was globally launched in September this year.

The global-spec Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G is available in Lavender Purple, Silver, and Graphite Grey colours. It measures 279.80mm long, 181.65mm wide, 7.5mm thick, and weighs 600 grams. The device features a 12.1-inch 2.5K resolution display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits (Typical) peak brightness, TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian certifications, and Dolby Vision support.

It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Mobile platform with Adreno 810 GPU. The CPU is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the tablet boasts a 13MP rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.28 aperture. Both cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 frames per second (fps).

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G includes 5G + eSIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, SBC, AAC, LDAC, and IPv6. The tablet features sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, electronic compass, and hall sensor.

It houses a 12,000mAh battery with 33W of wired fast charging support. The device runs Xiaomi HyperOS 2 operating system (OS).