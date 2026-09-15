Redmi Launches Note 17 Pro And Pro Max In India With 1.5K AMOLED Display, 50MP Dual Rear Camera Units
The Redmi Note 17 Pro and Pro Max feature 9,000mAh and 10,000mAh batteries, respectively.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Redmi has expanded its Note Series by launching the Note 17 Pro Series in India. It includes the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G handsets. Both devices feature a 1.5K Super Sunlight AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Victus 2 display protection, Snapdragon 6s Series chipset, up to 256GB storage, dual rear camera setup, and Xiaomi's native HyperOS 3 operating system (OS) based on Android 16 out of the box. They have an IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K rating for protection against dust and water. The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G carries a 9,00mAh battery, while the Note 17 Pro Max 5G packs a 10,000mAh battery, supporting 67W and 100W wired fast charging.
For the unversed, Super Sunlight display is a feature in Redmi phones that automatically boosts the screen's brightness when the user stands under strong, direct sunlight or outdoor light.
It is worth noting that the Note 17 Pro models now join the base Note 17 5G, launched in India in August this year.
Power that goes on and on! Meet the #REDMINote17Pro, a true #mAhsterOfStrength.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 15, 2026
✅ 9000mAh Battery | 3.5+ days backup
✅ Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4 Processor
✅ 50MP AI Camera System
Sale starts 17th September at ₹33,999*.
Know More: https://t.co/jRNUTCto4y pic.twitter.com/LJHunYvgrj
Redmi Note 17 Pro Series: Price and availability
The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 49,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 55,999. It comes in Secret Sunrise, Matcha Green, and Stealth Black colours.
The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 36,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 39,999. It is offered in Cloud Blue, Purple Vibe, and Stealth Black shades.
Both models will be available for purchase via Redmi's official website and Amazon. In terms of first sale, the Pro 5G and the Pro Max 5G models will go on sale on September 17 and September 23, respectively.
As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 for customers with SBI, Axis Bank, and IDFC First Bank credit cards. In addition, interested customers can also avail a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 with HDB Financial Services.
|Model
|RAM + Storage
|Price
|Note 17 Pro Max 5G
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 49,999
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 55,999
|Note 17 Pro 5G
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 36,999
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 39,999
Redmi Note 17 Pro Series: Specifications
The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G measures 163.44 x 78.27 x 8.57mm (White)/8.65mm (Others) in terms of dimensions. It weighs 229 grams. The device features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (2772 x 1280 resolution) Super Sunlight AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. It also carries Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection on the screen.
The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor with an Adreno GPU. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage.
The handset boasts a dual rear camera, featuring a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 32MP front-facing camera. Both the front and rear cameras can record up to 4K 30fps videos.
The device packs a 10,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with 100W HyperCharge wired charging and 27W wired Reverse charging support.
It carries an IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K rating for protection against dust and water ingress. The phone runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.83-inch 1.5K Super Sunlight AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
|Front camera
|32MP
|Battery
|10,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|100W (wired) | 27W (wired Reverse)
|IP rating
|IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K
|Operating System (OS)
|HyperOS 3 based on Android 16
The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G measures 163.45 x 78.27 x 8.6mm in dimensions. It weighs 226 grams. The handset features a 6.8-inch 1.5K (2772 x 1280 resolution) Super Sunlight display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. It has Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection for the display.
The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset with an Adreno GPU. The CPU is coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage (UFS 2.2 storage for the 128GB model).
Power, performance, & perfection. Meet the #REDMINote17ProMax, the ultimate #mAhsterOfStrength.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 15, 2026
✅ 10000mAh Battery
✅ 50MP AI Camera System
✅ Next-gen Snapdragon® 6 Gen 5 Processor
Sale starts 23rd September 2026. Starting at ₹44,999*.
Know More: https://t.co/iChlviBYxR pic.twitter.com/YkWcRDfpNh
Similar to the Max variant, the Note 17 Pro features a dual rear camera, headlined by a 50MP main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 16MP front-facing camera.
The Note 17 Pro carries a 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with 67W HyperCharge wired charging and 22.5W wired Reverse charging support.
It has an IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K rating for dust and water ingress. The device runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.83-inch 1.5K Super Sunlight AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
|Front camera
|16MP
|Battery
|9,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|67W (wired) | 22.5W (wired Reverse)
|IP rating
|IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K
|Operating System (OS)
|HyperOS 3 based on Android 16