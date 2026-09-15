ETV Bharat / technology

Redmi Launches Note 17 Pro And Pro Max In India With 1.5K AMOLED Display, 50MP Dual Rear Camera Units

Hyderabad: Redmi has expanded its Note Series by launching the Note 17 Pro Series in India. It includes the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G handsets. Both devices feature a 1.5K Super Sunlight AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Victus 2 display protection, Snapdragon 6s Series chipset, up to 256GB storage, dual rear camera setup, and Xiaomi's native HyperOS 3 operating system (OS) based on Android 16 out of the box. They have an IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K rating for protection against dust and water. The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G carries a 9,00mAh battery, while the Note 17 Pro Max 5G packs a 10,000mAh battery, supporting 67W and 100W wired fast charging.

For the unversed, Super Sunlight display is a feature in Redmi phones that automatically boosts the screen's brightness when the user stands under strong, direct sunlight or outdoor light.

It is worth noting that the Note 17 Pro models now join the base Note 17 5G, launched in India in August this year.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Series: Price and availability

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 49,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 55,999. It comes in Secret Sunrise, Matcha Green, and Stealth Black colours.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 36,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 39,999. It is offered in Cloud Blue, Purple Vibe, and Stealth Black shades.

Both models will be available for purchase via Redmi's official website and Amazon. In terms of first sale, the Pro 5G and the Pro Max 5G models will go on sale on September 17 and September 23, respectively.

As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 for customers with SBI, Axis Bank, and IDFC First Bank credit cards. In addition, interested customers can also avail a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 with HDB Financial Services.