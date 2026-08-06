ETV Bharat / technology

Redmi Note 17 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 50MP Rear Camera, 8,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Xiaomi's sub brand, Redmi has expanded its 17 Series by introducing the Note 17 5G in India. It is the first handset in the Note 17 Series in the country, which arrives weeks after its launch in China. The handset features a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. It runs on Xiaomi's native operating system (OS) HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

Redmi Note 17 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Redmi Note 17 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 27,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 30,999. It is offered in Artic Blue, Dark Night, and Starlight Purple colours.