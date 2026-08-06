Redmi Note 17 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 50MP Rear Camera, 8,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Redmi Note 17 5G is the first phone in the Note 17 Series in India, which comes in two RAM variants and three colours options.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Xiaomi's sub brand, Redmi has expanded its 17 Series by introducing the Note 17 5G in India. It is the first handset in the Note 17 Series in the country, which arrives weeks after its launch in China. The handset features a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. It runs on Xiaomi's native operating system (OS) HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.
Redmi Note 17 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Redmi Note 17 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 27,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 30,999. It is offered in Artic Blue, Dark Night, and Starlight Purple colours.
Enter a new era of power with the #REDMINote17, the true #mAhsterOfStrength.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 6, 2026
✅Massive 8000mAh Battery
✅120Hz TrueColour AMOLED
✅Efficient Snapdragon® 4 Gen 4
Experience the #mAhsterEdition starting at ₹24,999*. Sale starts on 12th August.
Know More: https://t.co/vY1gVgO5QY pic.twitter.com/o3c61Tufe8
The new device will go on sale on August 12, 2026 via Xiaomi's official India website and Amazon.
As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 3,000 for SBI, Axis Bank, and Kotak credit card holders.
|Variants
|Price
|First sale date and Availablity
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 27,999
First sale date: August 12, 2026
Available on: Xiaomi's official website | Amazon
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 30,999
(This is a developing article.)