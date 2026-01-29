Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Series With 200MP Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The first sale of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and the Note 15 Pro 5G will be live on February 3, 2026.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Redmi has launched the Note 15 Pro Series 5G in India. It includes the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G handsets. Both devices boast a 200MP dual rear camera setup. They run on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.
The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G features an Ultra QHD AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast wired and 18W reverse charging support.
Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a quad-curved Ultra QHD display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast wired and 22.5W reverse charging support.
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Series: Price, availability
The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G starts at Rs 26,999, and the Redmi Note Pro+ 5G begins from Rs 34,999. Customers can pre-book the devices on Amazon for a token amount of Rs 1,999. The first sale of both devices will be live on February 3, 2026, from 10 AM to 11:59 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is available in Carbon Black, Mirage Blue, and Silver Ash colours, while the Note 15 Pro+ 5G comes in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue shades.
(This is a developing story)