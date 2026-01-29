ETV Bharat / technology

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Series With 200MP Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Redmi has launched the Note 15 Pro Series 5G in India. It includes the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G handsets. Both devices boast a 200MP dual rear camera setup. They run on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G features an Ultra QHD AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast wired and 18W reverse charging support.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a quad-curved Ultra QHD display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast wired and 22.5W reverse charging support.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Series: Price, availability