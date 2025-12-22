Redmi Note 15 5G India Price Leaked Ahead Of January 6 Launch
The Redmi Note 15 5G is offered in Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple colours in select global markets.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 10:28 AM IST
Hyderabad: Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi, is set to launch the Note 15 5G in India on January 6, 2026. Key specifications, including the display, processor, camera, battery, charging capacity, and IP rating, have been revealed on Xiaomi’s official website.
The smartphone will be sold via the Xiaomi India online store and Amazon. Several reports suggest that the India-spec Redmi Note 15 5G will be priced slightly lower than its global counterpart, while offering more RAM capacity.
Redmi Note 15 5G: Price leak
Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared an X post revealing the price of the Redmi Note 15 5G based on the RAM and storage configurations. The handset is expected to be priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants, respectively.
🇮🇳 Exclusive ⚡— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 19, 2025
Redmi Note 15 Indian variant pricing is here:
• 8GB + 128GB 💰 ₹22,999
• 8GB + 256GB 💰 ₹24,999
The device will feature a 108MP main rear camera.
Last week, I also exclusively shared that alongside the Redmi Note 15, the Redmi Pad 2 5G would be launching in…
Yadav also mentioned that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Pad 2 5G alongside the smartphone.
For comparison, the Redmi Note 15 5G was launched in Poland earlier this month for a starting price of PLN 1,199 (around Rs 29,980) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The device is offered in Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple colours in select global markets.
Redmi Note 15 5G: Confirmed specifications
According to a live microsite on Xiaomi India’s official website, the smartphone is confirmed to have a 108MP rear camera, which will support 4K video recording with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Multifocal Portrait Legend, and Dynamic Shot.
The phone will pack a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. It is claimed to have a battery life of up to 5 years and can last 1.6 days on a single full charge.
When visuals move faster, shine stronger, and feel simply better.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 20, 2025
A 3200 nits curved display, built for the #REDMINote15 5G.
Launching on 6th January, 2026.#FasterStrongerSimplyBetter #108MasterPixelEdition
Know More: https://t.co/cv8IVXCGfx pic.twitter.com/7SkAQiwTVd
The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which will have a 10 per cent GPU Boost and 30 per cent CPU Boost compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Xiaomi also claims that the Redmi Note 15 5G will have a 48-month lag-free performance experience.
The upcoming device will have an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. It will have a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits of peak brightness, Hydro Touch 2.0, and TUV Triple Eye Care certification.