Redmi Note 15 5G India Price Leaked Ahead Of January 6 Launch

Hyderabad: Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi, is set to launch the Note 15 5G in India on January 6, 2026. Key specifications, including the display, processor, camera, battery, charging capacity, and IP rating, have been revealed on Xiaomi’s official website.

The smartphone will be sold via the Xiaomi India online store and Amazon. Several reports suggest that the India-spec Redmi Note 15 5G will be priced slightly lower than its global counterpart, while offering more RAM capacity.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Price leak

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared an X post revealing the price of the Redmi Note 15 5G based on the RAM and storage configurations. The handset is expected to be priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants, respectively.

Yadav also mentioned that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Pad 2 5G alongside the smartphone.