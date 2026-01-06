ETV Bharat / technology

Redmi Note 15 5G And Pad 2 Pro 5G Devices Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched the Note 15 5G and Pad 2 Pro 5G devices in India. The Redmi Note 15 5G features a 120Hz POLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 108MP dual rear camera setup, and a 5,520mAh battery with 45W Turbo charging support.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G includes the Pad 2 Pro and Pad 2 Pro 5G tablets. It sports a 120Hz Crystal-clear display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, an 8MP rear camera, and a 12,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Both devices run Xiaomi HyperOS 2 operating system (OS).

Redmi Note 15 5G and Pad 2 Pro 5G: Price

The Redmi Note 15 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 24,999. It is available in three colours: Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G also comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The Pad 2 Pro (Wi-Fi-Only) with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 24,999, while the Wi-Fi + 5G model with the same RAM and storage configuration costs Rs 27,999.

On the other hand, both 5G and Wi-Fi-only variants with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage cost Rs 29,999. It comes in Graphite Grey and Quick Silver colour options.

Both devices will be available for purchase via Xiaomi India's online store.

Redmi Note 15 5G RAM + Storage Price Colour options 8GB + 128GB Rs 22,999 Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple 8GB + 256GB Rs 24,999 Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Wi-Fi Only 8GB + 128GB Rs 24,999 Graphite Grey and Quick Silver 8GB + 256GB Rs 29,999 5G + Wi-Fi 8GB + 128GB Rs 27,999 Graphite Grey and Quick Silver 8GB + 256GB Rs 29,999

Redmi Note 15 5G and Pad 2 Pro 5G: Specifications