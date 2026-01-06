Redmi Note 15 5G And Pad 2 Pro 5G Devices Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Redmi Note 15 5G is available in Glacier Blue, Black, and Mist Purple colours.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched the Note 15 5G and Pad 2 Pro 5G devices in India. The Redmi Note 15 5G features a 120Hz POLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 108MP dual rear camera setup, and a 5,520mAh battery with 45W Turbo charging support.
The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G includes the Pad 2 Pro and Pad 2 Pro 5G tablets. It sports a 120Hz Crystal-clear display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, an 8MP rear camera, and a 12,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
Both devices run Xiaomi HyperOS 2 operating system (OS).
Redmi Note 15 5G and Pad 2 Pro 5G: Price
The Redmi Note 15 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 24,999. It is available in three colours: Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple.
The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G also comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The Pad 2 Pro (Wi-Fi-Only) with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 24,999, while the Wi-Fi + 5G model with the same RAM and storage configuration costs Rs 27,999.
On the other hand, both 5G and Wi-Fi-only variants with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage cost Rs 29,999. It comes in Graphite Grey and Quick Silver colour options.
Both devices will be available for purchase via Xiaomi India's online store.
|Redmi Note 15 5G
|RAM + Storage
|Price
|Colour options
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 22,999
|Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 24,999
|Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G
|Wi-Fi Only
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 24,999
|Graphite Grey and Quick Silver
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 29,999
|5G + Wi-Fi
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 27,999
|Graphite Grey and Quick Silver
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 29,999
Redmi Note 15 5G and Pad 2 Pro 5G: Specifications
The Redmi Note 15 5G measures 164mm high and 75,42mm wide. The models with Black and Glacier Blue colour options are 7.35mm thick, while the handsets with Mist Purple are 7.40mm thick.
It features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 3,200 nits of peak brightness, 12-bit colour depth, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, Sunlight display, and 3840Hz PWM dimming.
The display also comes with TUV Rheinland Low-Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free certifications.
It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform chipset with Adreno GPU. The handset is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB.
It boasts a dual rear camera setup, including a 108MP main camera with an f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera setup can record 4K video at 30 frames per second (fps).
It has a 20MP front-facing camera with a ¼-inch sensor size and an f/2.2 aperture support.
The smartphone packs a 5,520mAh battery with 45W Turbo charging support. It has an IP 65 + IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, and runs HyperOS 2.
The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G features a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 600 nits of HBM peak brightness, 1.07-billion colours, up to 360Hz of touch sampling rate, and Dolby Vision support. The display also includes TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications.
It comes equipped with a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Mobile Platform chipset with Adreno GPU. The CPU is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB.
The tablet boasts an 8MP camera at the front and rear with 1080p video recording at 30 fps. It houses a 12,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
The device comes with 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support. It runs on HyperOS 2.