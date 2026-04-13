ETV Bharat / technology

Redmi A7 Pro 5G With 120Hz Display, 6,300mAh Battery, IP52 Rating Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Availability

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,499, and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 12,499. It comes in Sunset Orange, Mist Blue, and Black. The Redmi A7 Pro 5G can be purchased via Xiaomi’s online store and Flipkart from April 15, 2026.

Hyderabad: Redmi has launched the A7 Pro 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+display, a T8300 5G chipset, 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, a 32MP rear camera setup, and a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The handset runs on HypeOS 3.0 based on Android 16. It comes with an IP rating for protection against dust and water, and features TUV Rheinland certifications for eye protection. The handset includes Artificial Intelligence (AI) features and comes in three colour options.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G measures 171.56mm in length, 79.47mm in width, and 8.15mm in thickness. It weighs 210 grams. The device features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD water-drop notch type display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, Wet Touch 2.0 support, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 million colour depth, and 83 per cent NTSC DCI-P3 support. It also includes TUV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free, and Circadian friendliness.

The handset is powered by a 6nm octa-core T8300 5G SoC with up to 2.2Ghz of peak clock speed support. It is paired with a G57 950MHz GPU. The phone comes with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage.

It boasts a 32MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The device features an 8MP with an f/2,0 aperture.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Colour Options (Image Credit: Xiaomi)

It packs a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging and 7.5W of wired reverse charging support. The phone has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. It runs the HyperOS 3.0 operating system, which is based on Android 16. Xiaomi claims the device comes with four years of Android updates and six years of security updates. In addition to this, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G includes AI features such as Google Circle to Search, Gemini, and Xiaomi’s Interconnectivity.