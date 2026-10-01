Redmi 17C 5G Launched In India With 50MP Rear Camera And 6,000mAh Battery
Redmi has launched the 17C 5G in India. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and features three attractive colours.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Redmi has expanded its 17 Series lineup by launching the 17C 5G in India. It features an HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP rear camera setup, and a 6,00mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. The device runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box.
It is worth noting that the Redmi 17C 5G was globally launched in August 2026.
In India, the Redmi 17C 5G joins other smartphones in the lineup, including the Redmi 17 5G and Redmi 17.
Redmi 17C 5G: Price and availability
The Redmi 17C 5G comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 22,999. It is offered in Coffee Brew (Vegan Leather), Purple Dawn, and Dark Knight colours.
Sales of the handset will begin on October 7, 2026.
|Model
|Price
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 20,999
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 22,999
Redmi 17C 5G: Specifications
The Redmi 17C 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The display supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 810 nits of peak brightness, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and more. It features TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free support.
Every moment deserves the spotlight when you’ve got #MainCharacterEnergy.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) October 1, 2026
Meet the #REDMI17C 5G with a 50MP AI Dual Camera, 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and a Premium Vegan Leather finish.
Starting at ₹20,999. Sale Starts 7th Oct.
Know More: https://t.co/sci556Mdhr pic.twitter.com/6Iufwxc998
The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The CPU is coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone's RAM can be expanded up to 6GB using virtual RAM, and the storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.
It boasts a 50MP main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The phone has an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera can record 1080p videos at 30fps.
It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, and GPS.
It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone runs HyperOS 3 based on the Android 16 operating system.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.9-inch HD+ LCD (720×1600)
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|Rear Camera
|Rear: 50MP (f/1.8)
|Front camera
|8MP (f/2.0)
|Battery/Charging
|6000mAh + 33W Fast Charging
|OS
|HyperOS 3 based on Android 16