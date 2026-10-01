ETV Bharat / technology

Redmi 17C 5G Launched In India With 50MP Rear Camera And 6,000mAh Battery

Redmi 17C 5G comes in Coffee Brew (Vegan Leather), Purple Dawn, and Dark Knight colours. ( Image Credit: Redmi )

Hyderabad: Redmi has expanded its 17 Series lineup by launching the 17C 5G in India. It features an HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP rear camera setup, and a 6,00mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. The device runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box.

It is worth noting that the Redmi 17C 5G was globally launched in August 2026. In India, the Redmi 17C 5G joins other smartphones in the lineup, including the Redmi 17 5G and Redmi 17. Redmi 17C 5G: Price and availability The Redmi 17C 5G comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 22,999. It is offered in Coffee Brew (Vegan Leather), Purple Dawn, and Dark Knight colours. Sales of the handset will begin on October 7, 2026.