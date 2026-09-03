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Redmi 17 5G Launched In India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC, 50MP Rear Camera, 7,900mAh Battery

Redmi has launched the Redmi 17 5G in India. It will go on sale on September 10, 2026, via Xiaomi's official website and Amazon.

Redmi 17 5G Launched In India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC, 50MP Rear Camera, 7,900mAh Battery
Redmi 17 5G comes in Eternal Orange, Endless Blue, and Absolute Black colours. (Image Credit: Redmi)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 3, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Redmi has launched the Redmi 17 5G in India. The handset features a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera module, and a 7,900mAh battery with 45W wired turbo charging support. It runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 out of the box.

Redmi 17 5G: Price, availability

The Redmi 17 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 23,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 26,999. It is offered in three colours: Eternal Orange, Endless Blue, and Absolute Black.

The Redmi 17 5G goes on sale on September 10, 2026, via Xiaomi's official website and Amazon.

ModelPriceAvailable via
6GB + 128GBRs Xiaomi's official website | Amazon
8GB + 128GBRs

Redmi 17 5G: Specifications

The Redmi 17 5G measures 170.12 x 78.42 x 8.8mm in dimensions and weighs 232 grams. It features a 6.9-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 825 nits of peak brightness, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Reading mode, and DC dimming. The display has TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker-free performance.

It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage.

The phone boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an unspecified secondary camera. It has an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.5 aperture.

The device carries a 7,900mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging along with 22.5W reverse wired charging. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security. The handset sports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS for connectivity.

Redmi offers an IP64 rating on the device to protect it from dust and water ingress. It runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.9-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 5
Rear camera50MP (main) + unspecified secondary camera
Front camera8MP
Battery7,900mAh
Charging capacity45W (wired) | 22.5W (wired reverse)
Operating system (OS)HyperOS 3 based on Android 16
Also Read: Redmi Note 17 5G With 8,000mAh Battery, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

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