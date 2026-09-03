Redmi 17 5G Launched In India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC, 50MP Rear Camera, 7,900mAh Battery
Redmi has launched the Redmi 17 5G in India. It will go on sale on September 10, 2026, via Xiaomi's official website and Amazon.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Redmi has launched the Redmi 17 5G in India. The handset features a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera module, and a 7,900mAh battery with 45W wired turbo charging support. It runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 out of the box.
Redmi 17 5G: Price, availability
The Redmi 17 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 23,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 26,999. It is offered in three colours: Eternal Orange, Endless Blue, and Absolute Black.
Maximum endurance. Show-stopping design. Unlimited potential.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 3, 2026
Discover the #REDMI17 5G, made for peak performance, vibrant entertainment, and daily durability. #mAhximumPowermAhximumStyle.
Starting at ₹23,999. Sale Starts On 10th September.
Know More: https://t.co/R2xgqxGirX pic.twitter.com/gjzkM1a06u
The Redmi 17 5G goes on sale on September 10, 2026, via Xiaomi's official website and Amazon.
|Model
|Price
|Available via
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs
|Xiaomi's official website | Amazon
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs
Redmi 17 5G: Specifications
The Redmi 17 5G measures 170.12 x 78.42 x 8.8mm in dimensions and weighs 232 grams. It features a 6.9-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 825 nits of peak brightness, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Reading mode, and DC dimming. The display has TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker-free performance.
It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage.
Unstoppable performance wrapped in show-stopping design. Introducing the #REDMI17 5G:— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 3, 2026
✅Massive 7900mAhximum Battery
✅Snapdragon® 4 Gen 5 5G Processor
✅Sleek & Stylish Dynamic RGB Light
Starting at ₹23,999. Sale Starts On 10th September.
Know More: https://t.co/R2xgqxGirX pic.twitter.com/wPNrV8ym3o
The phone boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an unspecified secondary camera. It has an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.5 aperture.
The device carries a 7,900mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging along with 22.5W reverse wired charging. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security. The handset sports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS for connectivity.
Redmi offers an IP64 rating on the device to protect it from dust and water ingress. It runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.9-inch
|Processor
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 5
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + unspecified secondary camera
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|7,900mAh
|Charging capacity
|45W (wired) | 22.5W (wired reverse)
|Operating system (OS)
|HyperOS 3 based on Android 16