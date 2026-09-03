ETV Bharat / technology

Redmi 17 5G Launched In India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC, 50MP Rear Camera, 7,900mAh Battery

Hyderabad: Redmi has launched the Redmi 17 5G in India. The handset features a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera module, and a 7,900mAh battery with 45W wired turbo charging support. It runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 out of the box.

Redmi 17 5G: Price, availability

The Redmi 17 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 23,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 26,999. It is offered in three colours: Eternal Orange, Endless Blue, and Absolute Black.

The Redmi 17 5G goes on sale on September 10, 2026, via Xiaomi's official website and Amazon.