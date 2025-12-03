ETV Bharat / technology

Redmi 15C With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Redmi 15C will be available for purchase on December 11, 2025. ( Image Credit: Xiaomi Global )

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 15C in India. The phone features a 120Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP AI dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, and features an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Redmi 15C: Price, availability The Redmi 15C comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 13,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,499. It is available in three colours: Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue, and Midnight Black. The Redmi 15C will be available for purchase on December 11, 2025, via Xiaomi’s official website and Amazon.