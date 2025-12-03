Redmi 15C With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Redmi 15C now joins the Redmi 15 Series, which includes the Redmi 15 and Redmi 15 5G handsets in India.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 15C in India. The phone features a 120Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP AI dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, and features an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
Redmi 15C: Price, availability
The Redmi 15C comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 13,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,499. It is available in three colours: Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue, and Midnight Black.
The Redmi 15C will be available for purchase on December 11, 2025, via Xiaomi’s official website and Amazon.
Bold. Powerful. Unstoppable.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 3, 2025
The #REDMI15C 5G is pure #2026KaBigBoss energy!
✅ 6000mAh Battery + 33W Fast Charging
✅ 50MP AI Dual Camera
✅ 120Hz Smooth Display
✅ Royale Design
Sale starts 11th Dec, 12 Noon, starting at ₹12,499!
Know More: https://t.co/97CmQRpFhC pic.twitter.com/j9X9ZwMC7F
Redmi 15C: Specifications
The Redmi 15C measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 7.99mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 211 grams. It sports a 6.9-inch dot drop HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 810 nits HBM of peak brightness, TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, DC dimming, touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, and 83 per cent colour gamut NTSC.
The device is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes paired with up to 16GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB.
The handset boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an unspecified sensor. It has an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. All cameras in this device can record 1080p and 720p videos at 30 frames per second (fps).
In terms of connectivity, the smartphone includes dual SIM card and microSD card slots, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, up to 8 GSM bands, and other features.
The new handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast wired and 10W reverse charging support. It runs HyperOS 2, based on Android 16, which comes with two years of operating system (OS) support and four years of security updates.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.9-inch
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|RAM + storage
|up to 8GB RAM | 128GB storage
|Rear camera
|50MP AI dual
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|6,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|33W wired | 10W reverse
|OS
|HyperOS 2 based on Android 15
|OS Update
|2 years OS updates + 4 years of security updates
|IP rating
|IP64